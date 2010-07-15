Relevant offers
The Argentine Football Association says it will offer Diego Maradona a new four-year contract that would keep him in charge of the national team through the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.
Ernesto Cherquis Bialo, a spokesman for the association, told reporters on Wednesday that AFA President Julio Grondona would meet next week with Maradona to discuss the offer.
This is the strongest indication that Maradona is likely to continue as the coach.
It comes two weeks after Argentina was knocked out of the World Cup in a humiliating 4-0 quarter-final loss to Germany.
Maradona has said little since then, keeping to himself in his home in suburban Buenos Aires.
- AP
