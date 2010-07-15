Beckham wants to keep playing for England

Former England captain David Beckham has ruled out any move into management and said he hoped to be available for his country as a player for some time yet.

"I'd love to play for my country again," the 35-year-old, out since March with an Achilles injury but hoping to be back in a month and a half to two months' time, said in an interview with Reuters Television.

"I've always said that I won't retire from international football for my country," he added.

"That doesn't mean I'll never get picked again. You never know in football. I always want to be available to play for my country and if the manager feels that I have a part to play I hope I can fulfil that."

Beckham did not play in the June 11-July 11 World Cup finals after suffering the injury while on loan from LA Galaxy to Serie A side AC Milan. He said he had already started running again, ahead of schedule.

He was involved with the England squad in South Africa as part-mentor to the players, triggering some speculation that he could take on a managerial role in future.

"No. It's something that I have never been interested in," he said. "I have never been interested in being a manager or managing a team. I love coaching kids, it's one of my passions, but being a manager doesn't really interest me."

England's most capped outfield player with 115 appearances, Beckham last played for his country in October when he made a 30-minute cameo in a 3-0 defeat of Belarus.

CAPELLO SUPPORT

Beckham, who earlier spent an hour and a half happily fielding questions from fans around the world on yahoo.com, threw his weight behind manager Fabio Capello after a disappointing World Cup campaign.

He said England could succeed under his leadership and blamed the players for the country's failure to progress.

"People were happy with him when he had that 100 percent record leading into the World Cup," he said.

"Obviously the players didn't perform in the World Cup so people felt that the manager leaving would be the right thing. But for me personally I think the manager is first class, I think the players respect him and he respects the players.

"But obviously things are not right. There are certain things that will change but that's not down to me to make decisions," added Beckham.

"The manager can do so much and then it's down to the players."

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid player, who still has two years remaining on his LA Galaxy contract, ruled out any return to the Premier League.

"No," he said when asked if he could ever see himself playing in England again, an unlikely prospect given his age.

"I had so many great years here with Manchester United and to come back to the Premier League, unless it was for Manchester United - and I don't think that will happen - I wouldn't want to play for another English club."

Beckham tipped new Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho to be a big success there after winning the Champions league with Inter Milan this year.

