All Whites World Cup parade still on despite rain BY LANE NICHOLS

A parade to honour the achievements of the All Whites at the Football World Cup it still on, despite bad weather in Wellington.

Light rain has been falling in the capital all morning.

However at this stage the parade is still on, a Wellington City Council spokesman said.

Up to 40,000 football converts are expected to line Wellington footpaths to celebrate their All Whites heroes during a ticker tape street parade today.

The parade is part of celebrations ahead of Friday night's Wellington Phoenix friendly against Argentinian football side Boca Juniors at Westpac Stadium.

The parade is planned to kick off at 12.30pm today from Parliament and will snake its way up Lambton Quay, Willis St, Mercer St and in to Civic Square.

Ticker tape cannons will shower players with confetti at the "crescendo", with parade-goers being entertained by dancers and South American music.

Wellington City Council events project manager Tim Crooks said Wellington was where the All Whites launched their undefeated Fifa World Cup bid with November's heart-stopping victory against Bahrain.

It was fitting that Wellington should host the side's celebratory welcome home party. "It's nice for the players to get personal thanks from the public.

"It will very much look like a sevens parade, but it's going to have a complete football focus and it will have a very Argentinian flavour for the Boca guys."

All Whites coach Ricki Herbert is taking part, along with All Whites Mark Paston, Leo Bertos, Tim Brown, Ben Sigmund, Tony Lochhead, Aaron Clapham, David Mulligan, Andy Barron, James Bannatyne and Simon Elliott, who is flying in from the United States.

Last-minute efforts by New Zealand Football to rope in captain Ryan Nelsen came up short. Nelsen's club, Blackburn Rovers, are touring Australia but match dates clashed with the parade.

The Phoenix and Boca Juniors players will also man parade floats.

Players will sign autographs at a reception in Civic Square after speeches from All Whites' patron Prime Minister John Key and Wellington Mayor Kerry Prendergast.

Mr Crooks said the council would shoulder the "modest" cost of the parade and there would be rolling road closures.

MetService said parade-goers could expect mostly sunny weather, with light winds and temperatures of about 13 degrees.

- The Dominion Post