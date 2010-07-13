Highs and lows of All Whites at World Cup BY SAM WORTHINGTON

It is a trainspotter's delight.

Little old New Zealand, ranked No78 by the folk at Fifa, yesterday emerged as the only unbeaten team from the World Cup.

Spain's 1-0 triumph against the Netherlands in the tournament decider meant all of the other 31 teams had suffered defeat, including the Spaniards, who lost 1-0 to Switzerland in pool play.

Only three teams had previously exited the World Cup unbeaten after the first round of matches – Scotland (1974), Cameroon (1982) and Belgium (1998).

All Whites goalkeeper Mark Paston, inspirational in the draws against Slovakia, Italy and Paraguay, described the achievement as 'weird'.

"It's obviously not something you would have thought would happen four weeks ago but I think it'll be in trivia questions for years to come.

"Most people will probably get it wrong as well," Paston laughed.

"I think it's just one of those things that just pops up from time to time."

Despite punching well above their weight, New Zealand were eliminated as Paraguay and Slovakia advanced from their group.

"It's fantastic, obviously, to go through three games unbeaten but in saying that, it would have been nice to get that crucial goal in the last game and go through to the second round," Paston said.

"But that's football and we didn't get the goal we needed and unfortunately we were eliminated."

Paston said it was a surreal feeling to be back home watching the tournament on television.

"It almost feels like we were never there, that you never played in it. It's a weird feeling."

The All Whites were also pacesetters in two less desirable statistics, attempting the fewest shots (15) and passes (663). Spain's midfield maestro Xavi strung together 669 passes.

"At the end of the day they're probably stats that a lot of people would have thought would be the case," Paston said.

"But a lot of people thought we were going to get battered as well, so I think it just showed how well we defended as a team and we made it frustrating for teams.

"We still managed to score two goals out of the few shots we had so it's probably a good record."

Meanwhile, Ricki Herbert will announce his coaching future at a press conference at 3pm in Wellington today.

Yesterday's planned announcement was postponed, largely because of a clash with media activity ahead of Saturday's Tri-Nations rugby test between the All Blacks and South Africa.

- The Dominion Post