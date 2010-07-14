Ticker-tape parade for All Whites BY DUNCAN JOHNSTONE

The All Whites will be honoured with a ticker-tape parade in Wellington next Wednesday.

The celebrations will be part of another big footballing week in the capital with the Phoenix hosting glamour Argentine club Boca Juniors in a match at the Cake Tin on Friday night.

The Phoenix have issued their schedule for the week and it includes a two-hour parade for New Zealand's World Cup stars in downtown Wellington on Wednesday between noon and 2pm.

The parade will go from Parliament to Civic Square via Lambton Quay and Willis Street.

The event will include speeches by Prime Minister John Key and Wellington mayor Kerry Prendergast.

Many of the All Whites, including coaches Ricki Herbert and Brian Turner, will be involved as will the Phoenix and Boca Juniors players.

The All Whites featured in their second World Cup finals when they contested the just-completed tournament in South Africa.

Amazingly they emerged as the only unbeaten side amongst 32 teams after three successive draws in their pool play. Those results menat New Zealand finished the tournament in 22nd place and will see their official world ranking leap from their current position of 78.

The Phoenix are holding a coaching clinic in Upper Hutt on Tuesday and Boca Juniors have an open training session at the Cake Tin on Thursday.

- Stuff