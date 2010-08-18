Anelka cops 18 match ban over World Cup revolt

BY LUC FOLLIET
Last updated 06:55 18/08/2010
Nicolas Anelka.
Getty Images
BANNED: Striker Nicolas Anelka has been banned for 18 games by France after the players' World Cup revolt.

Relevant offers

Football

Ex-All White Greg Draper set to emulate Johan Cruyff's world record for most consecutive football victories 'No support' from Australian football amid ex-Sydney FC player's diagnosis Departing New Zealand Football technical director believes organisation is performing 'really well' Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey handed five-game ban for racial abuse Super-sub Satchell stars as New Zealand A beat Thailand Cooling hats needed for Qatar World Cup workers due to soaring temperatures Football Federation Australia land $362m A-League broadcast deal with Fox Shane Smeltz forced to wait for Wellington Phoenix return, eyeing All Whites recall Stirling Sports Premiership 2016-17: How things stand at the season's halfway mark EPL Round 17: Chelsea make it 11-straight

Striker Nicolas Anelka has been banned for 18 games by the France team after the players' World Cup revolt, the French Football Federation (FFF) said on Tuesday.

World Cup captain Patrice Evra was banned for five matches for leading a boycott of a training session in South Africa in June in support of Anelka, who was banished from the squad for insulting then coach Raymond Domenech.

The FFF banned Franck Ribery for three games and Jeremy Toulalan for one. Eric Abidal escaped without sanction.

"We wanted Anelka's sanction to set an example," disciplinary commission president Jean Mazzella said.

The five players, accused of playing a leading role in France's controversial behaviour in South Africa, had been summoned by the FFF for a hearing at the ruling body's headquarters in Paris.

Ribery, whose Bayern Munich club had refused to release him, and Anelka did not attend the hearing, unlike the other three.

France sparked a big outcry at the World Cup by refusing to train at their base in Knysna, Western Cape, after Anelka was sent home in disgrace for foul-mouthed comments muttered at halftime of a 2-0 defeat by Mexico in Polokwane.

"The players now realise that they should never have done such a thing," former France team director Jean-Louis Valentin, who testified during the hearing, told reporters as he left the FFF building.

"We have to acknowledge that they deserve another chance... Let's close this chapter and start another one," he added.

None of the players talked to the media after the hearing, during which Domenech and outgoing FFF president Jean-Pierre Escalettes also spoke.

Two days after boycotting training, France suffered a shock first-round exit from the World Cup with a 2-1 defeat by hosts South Africa.

Laurent Blanc, who succeeded the controversial Domenech as coach after the World Cup, refused to pick any of the 23 players involved in the boycott for his first game in charge, a 2-1 defeat in Norway earlier this month.

France start their Euro 2012 qualifying campaign with a home game against Belarus on Sept. 3.

Ad Feedback

- Reuters

| Saved Stories
| Saved Stories
Sport Headlines

Munster say Irish rules prevent them signing All Blacks star Ben Smith

WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker to David Haye: 'Anywhere, any time'

Kiwi jockey James McDonald plans to appeal 18-month ban for a winning bet on his own horse

Body of former NRL player Chad Robinson found in northwest Sydney

Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson named in ICC Test Team of the Year

CEO Steve Johns leaves Tennis New Zealand for Swimming New Zealand

Leaders denied Bolivian league title in 100th minute after five players sent off

Ivan Cleary tipped to coach Lebanon at next year's Rugby League World Cup

Crystal Palace fires manager Alan Pardew, ex-England coach Sam Allardyce tipped as replacement

Melbourne Renegades score huge Big Bash League win over Sydney Thunder

Adelaide 36ers notch up eighth straight ANBL win with victory over Perth Wildcats

Former Australian batsman Justin Langer tips Shaun Marsh call up

ASB Classic organiser says Juan Martin del Potro still coming to Auckland

Ben Horne blasts NZ XI to win over Bangladesh in tour opener in Whangarei

Stuff Headlines

Donald Trump wants to 'greatly strengthen and expand' US nuclear capability, a radical break from US foreign policy

Biggest cruise ship ever to sail in New Zealand waters, hits Wellington harbour

Hundreds sleep outside Auckland City Mission, night after night, over the Christmas period

Boy attacked by dog thought he was dying

Do trains have a future here? Four routes that could comeback

Canterbury folk the most generous goat givers - Taranaki, not so much

New photos from Statistics New Zealand's quake-hit head office released

Dev Patel wasn't a certainty for Lion

Cash splash to entice cyclists in Auckland

Helena Bay Lodge in Northland named the world's best new luxury hotel

House-sitting etiquette: No parties, and replace the food you use

Rich and sweet treat: Irish cream and coconut creme brulee

The most lavish Christmas gifts of all time

The most important items for your bach first aid kit

Kevin Roberts pads up for NZ sports tech company CricHQ

Special offers
Opinion poll

Will Burnley retain their EPL status?

Yes, they've found a winning formula

Maybe, but there’s a long way to go

No. They lack quality in certain areas

Vote Result

Featured Promotions

Sponsored Content