Kiwi keeper signs with Lyon

Football Ferns goalkeeper Erin Nayler joins Olympique Lyonnais on two-year deal

REUTERS Football Ferns goalkeeper Erin Nayler has signed a two-year contract with Women's Champions League holders Lyon.

Erin Nayler might just start believing that everything happens for a reason.

After securing a dream move to Sky Blue FC in the United States National Women's Soccer League in May, the Football Ferns goalkeeper was cut from her first professional contract just 26 days later without playing a single game.

"I was disappointed because I didn't get any game time. It was a little bit of an unusual situation and I'm not sure many players would go through that without playing, but hopefully there will be another opportunity for me after the Olympics and hopefully it will be a good experience this time," she said at the time.

Well, with that Olympic Games campaign done and dusted, an even bigger opportunity has come knocking and the 24-year-old shotstopper has grabbed it with both hands.

Nayler has signed a two-year contract with Women's Champions League holders Olympique Lyonnais.

The highest ranked club in UEFA, Lyon have won a record 14 French league titles including their most recent triumph during the 2015-16 season.

Nayler, who is from Auckland, made her Football Ferns debut in 2013 and has quickly emerged as the country's first choice goalkeeper.

She kept one clean sheet in Rio, in the team's 1-0 win over Colombia. But while New Zealand failed to advance through to the knockout stage, Nayler clearly did enough to impress the coaching staff at Lyon, earning a second shot at professional football.

