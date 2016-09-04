Hudson to lean on Allardyce

All Whites coach Anthony Hudson to use England boss Sam Allardyce for advice

All Whites boss Anthony Hudson wants to pick the brains of new England coach Sam Allardyce.

The New Zealand senior men's football coach told the Mirror Online that he will meet with Allardyce later this month - something that's hardly going to thrill All Whites fans who don't have a high rating of the under-pressure Hudson, or Allardyce.

Last week, New Zealand Football surprisingly announced assistant/fitness coach Alex Armstrong had resigned, with former England player and one-time national team coach Peter Taylor confirmed as the replacement on Friday.

Allardyce was named the new England manager recently, following that country's embarrassing showing at the 2016 European championships. The 61-year-old wasn't a hugely popular appointment after management spells with the likes of Bolton Wanderers, Newcastle United, Blackburn Rovers, West Ham United and Sunderland.

The appointment of Taylor as All Whites assistant - while based in England - won't have won over many knowledgeable football fans here, and it's unlikely an association with Allardyce - formed over discussions about All Whites captain Winston Reid when Allardyce was in charge at West Ham - will help Hudson's reputation.

" ... Sam Allardyce has been great for me and I'm sure he'll be a great success for England because he's so impressive, great personality and good on the training ground," Hudson told the Mirror.

"He was so welcoming. You could call him, he'd take the call or ring you back - and, believe me, not all do - and that's important so I'm sure he'll be the same for club managers."

Hudson has yet to convince All Whites fans he is making the right moves with the national side since his appointment in August 2014. A lack of international matches hasn't helped Hudson, whose troops scraped an Oceania Nations Cup triumph this year with a 4-2 win in a penalty shootout over Papua New Guinea.

However, he seems to have impressed John Cross, writing for the Mirror.

"Hudson has made a good start Down Under, and his reputation is growing with some impressive results in on an unusual career path via the US and Bahrain," Cross wrote.

"Hudson has ambitions to come back to English football one day and is certainly doing well enough to catch the eye of clubs in the UK," he added later.

The son of former England star Alan Hudson rates New Zealand's chances of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

"We've come a long way in two years," said Hudson.

"The squad is the healthiest it's ever been, there is competition for places and we've got a chance of qualifying. My ambition is to reach the World Cup, but I've learnt so much quite apart from the football."

