German football great has bypass surgery

German football icon Beckenbauer has bypass surgery

TOBIAS SCHWARZ/REUTERS/FILE Franz Beckenbauer holds a golden football.

German football great Franz Beckenbauer has undergone open heart bypass surgery, with the operation taking place over the weekend.

The operation was scheduled a long time before Swiss authorities opened criminal proceedings against him.

Those proceedings started last week, Germany's Bild newspaper reported.

The newspaper said Beckenbauer, 70, was still at his home in Salzburg, Austria when authorities carried out a two-hour search, but travelled to a clinic in southern Germany at the end of last week to prepare for the long-scheduled surgery.

The Swiss Attorney General's office last week launched an investigation into allegations of fraud, criminal mismanagement, money laundering and misappropriation involving Beckenbauer and two former presidents of Germany's football federation (DFB) in connection with its successful bid for the 2006 World Cup.

Beckenbauer - who led West Germany to World Cup wins as both player and manager - has previously admitted to making mistakes but has denied wrongdoing.

Widely regarded as one of the game's finest players, he captained the West Germany team that won the 1974 World Cup and was coach when they won again in 1990.

- Reuters