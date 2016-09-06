Messi's blond hair heals heartbreak

Lionel Messi goes blond: 'I had to start again from scratch'

MARCOS BRINDICCI Argentina's Lionel Messi showed off his new locks in his country's World Cup qualifier against Uruguay.

It turns out, Lionel Messi is just like us. When he experiences heartbreak, he gets out of his funk by giving himself a fresh new look.

That's what happened this Northern Hemisphere summer when the 29-year-old superstar and the Argentina national team lost the Copa America final to Chile for the second time in a row.

After taking a few weeks to wallow (he even retired for a short stint), the Barcelona striker re-emerged on the scene stronger - and blonder - than ever.

MARCOS BRINDICCI Some people like Lionel Messi's new look, some, not so much.

"One particularly tough day I dyed my hair," Messi explained (via Goal.com) to Mingo, a popular Argentine comedian, on the Telefe network show "Polemica en el bar" over the weekend.

MARCOS BRINDICCI On a particularly tough day after Argentina's Copa America loss, Lionel Messi decided to dye his hair.

"I had to start again from scratch. I said to myself, 'I have to make a clean break and start over.' "

MARCOS BRINDICCI Whether we want Messi's new locks or not, we all wish we had his footwork.

Messi, who ended his weeks-long retirement in time to captain Argentina's 1-0 win over Uruguay in their World Cup qualifier last week, first showed off his blond locks during Barcelona's pre-season training camp in late July to mixed reviews.

Some people liked his new look. And others, well, not so much.

Messi's means to finding himself may have led to a fashion trend. After winning Olympic gold for Brazil, Messi's Barcelona teammates Neymar and Rafinha went blond.

Luis Suarez, Barcelona's other star striker, has so far held out, but who knows. Maybe when El Clasico comes around this year the three will all dye their hair another colour?

- The Washington Post