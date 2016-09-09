Ricki Herbert's new role

Former All Whites and Wellington Phoenix coach Ricki Herbert resurfaces as new head of football at St Peter's, Cambridge

FAIRFAX NZ Former All Whites coach Ricki Herbert has joined St Peter's, Cambridge as the school's new director of football.

Ricki Herbert is changing tack.

The former All Whites and Wellington Phoenix coach, who has spent the past three years in various roles overseas, is staying in New Zealand for his next job.

The Waikato, to be specific, where he will be director of football at St Peter's, Cambridge, a private school with a roll of slightly more than 1000 students.

Having worked predominantly with senior sides for the past decade, Herbert acknowledged it will be quite a change, but one he is enthusiastic about making.

"I just feel so comfortable and clear and I think this is such a good opportunity that I've decided to take it," he said.

"I have absolute confidence in making that decision and I'm very pleased with it."

While he does run his own football academy, the last time Herbert worked closely with school-age children on a day-to-day basis would have been when he was coach of the national under-17 side in 2003.

He said he was excited about working with that age group again.

"In New Zealand we're always looking for that talent, to make it bigger and better, and hopefully this can add to it. There's a lot of good work being done in different venues throughout the country, and this gives me the chance to add something to that, and hopefully it eventually produces more success at the highest level."

For Herbert, one of the biggest measures of success is how international sides perform at World Cup level, something which begins with work done up and down the country while players are young.

He was involved in both of New Zealand's appearances at the senior World Cup, in 1982 as a player and 2010 as a coach, and he said he hopes the wait for the next one won't be as long as it was between those.

"We had 28 years between World Cups, and when's the next one going to be? We don't know. Hopefully it is Russia (in 2018), but if it's not, how long is it going to be? Any quality work at the grassroots level in bringing better younger players on can only help stabilise that and hopefully provide a bit more longer-term success."

Herbert's greatest success as a coach came during his time in charge of the All Whites (from 2005 to 2013), who he took to the World Cup in South Africa in 2010, and the Wellington Phoenix (from 2007 to 2013), who he took to their highest-ever league finish, third in the 2009-10 season.

He left both those teams in 2013 - the Phoenix in February, and the All Whites in November - after their results took a turn for the worse, and since then, his career has taken on a nomadic flavour.

A role with Indian Super League side NorthEnd United was followed by a stint with the Papua New Guinea under-23 team for the Oceania Olympic qualifiers, and most recently the Maldives national team, who he parted ways with earlier this year after 14 games in charge.

Herbert said the variety of roles had provided him great opportunities to develop as a coach.

"It's given me a great chance to sample different environments and different cultures and different ways of how players think and develop. I've loved every minute of it, but now I think it's time for something different for me."

After leaving the Maldives, Herbert was linked with the vacant coaching position at the Central Coast Mariners in the A-League, which was filled last month. He said that while he had been in the mix, he withdrew from consideration as the opportunity in Cambridge began to crystallise.

The chain of events that led to Herbert taking the job at St Peter's began in April, when his football academy held a camp at the school and he made contact with the school's principal, Dale Burden, who had been looking to expand its range of sports academies.

Herbert said he had been impressed by Burden's vision for what the school could offer students with regard to football going forward.

"When you make decisions as a coach, whether it's in a professional environment or wherever you're going, it's important that the top person, you understand what they want and where they want go and what their vision is, and if you're comfortable with it, then I think you're in with a chance."

In joining the world of secondary school football, Herbert will be up against the likes of national under-17 coach Danny Hay, who is at Sacred Heart College, and his assistant Chris Zoricich, who is at Saint Kentigern College, which are both in Auckland.

As well as the role at St Peter's, Herbert will serve as a technical advisor to Cambridge FC, the local club. It will be a relatively hands-off position, providing guidance to the coaches at the club, and helping as they produce a long-term strategy.

It will also, in a sense, bring him up against his son, Kale Herbert, who is the coach of Taupo AFC, who have just won promotion to the Waikato-Bay of Plenty Premiership, where they will be competing with Cambridge from next season.

"He's been very dedicated to what he's done and I applaud him," said Herbert of his son.

"I think he's done a fantastic job at a club that's been a good club in the past and this year has risen again."

Herbert will start at St Peter's and Cambridge FC early next year.

- Stuff