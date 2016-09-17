Nike's football pathway

Nike Academy offers kids chance to pursue football dreams in unorthodox fashion

SHANE WENZLICK/PHOTOTEK.NZ Myer Bevan is currently a member of the Nike Academy.

The dream of making it as a footballer is one shared by kids around the world. Scroll down the Nike Academy's Facebook page and you'll have all the proof you need. Comment after comment, from country after country, many of them in broken English, but all conveying the same basic question: How do I join?

To its credit, Nike doesn't just ignore these pleas. While many of those inquiring are let down gently, just as many are directed to the company's global talent search, originally called The Chance, but now known as Most Wanted, which lets kids who might not otherwise be noticed show their skills and stake a claim for a place - an invaluable opportunity in countries like New Zealand, where pathways to elite football environments are limited.

The Nike Academy is just like the dozens of others in England, but instead of being attached to a club, like Arsenal or Manchester United, it is attached to a sportswear brand. It is based at St George's Park, the national football HQ located in the West Midlands, and is home to roughly two dozen prospects, aged between 16 and 21. They train full time and play matches against other academies, in the hope that they will catch the eye of someone at a club who can offer them a professional contract.

It has been running since 2009, and in that time, two New Zealanders have been members - Dylan Burns in 2014, who quickly moved on to Nottingham Forest, a club in the English Championship that released him earlier this year, and Myer Bevan, who is there at present.

Since arriving at the academy, Bevan has made a New Zealand international side for the first time, joining the under-20s for the Oceania World Cup qualifiers in Vanuatu this month, where he scored a hat-trick in their opening match. Even though he's only been in England for three months, the 19-year-old striker feels he is already reaping the benefits of being able to focus on football full time.

"You're bang in the right environment right away and you're playing teams that you never thought you'd play," he said.

"I trialled in Auckland, then I went to France, and now I'm playing teams like Swansea, and we're off to Russia soon. It's a crazy experience, and if something comes out of it, it'll be even better.

"I expected it to be very hard and very competitive, but it's so much more competitive than you think. You have to have so much self belief to go over there, you can't walk in there thinking you don't have a chance. It's all about confidence in yourself and belief in yourself, that you got to this point so you can go one step further."

The good news for Bevan is that the academy has a decent track record in that regard, having helped 58 players earn professional contracts, including Australian Tom Rogic, who is with Celtic in the Scottish Premier League, and Abdul Majeed Waris, who plays for FC Lorient in France, and was a member of Ghana's 2014 World Cup squad.

The next chance for New Zealanders to make it comes at the start of October, when Most Wanted trials will be held in Auckland and Wellington. There, Danny Hay, the academy's chief scout for the region and the coach of the national men's under-17 side, will lead the way in deciding who gets to advance to the Pacific finals, where a place at the global finals showcase, and then the academy, will be up for grabs.

"We've got a pretty good handle on young players around the country, but we don't know all of them," said Hay.

"That's what this opportunity essentially is - come out of the woodwork, and show us exactly what you've got and how good you are, and something might catch the eye of the coaches, and you could be on a plane over to Sydney."

Looking back at his trial in Auckland earlier this year, Bevan said it came down to how much he wanted it on the day.

"You can go to that trial, and be one of New Zealand's best players, but if you don't play well on that day, you know they can't choose you. At the global showcase, it's the same thing, but you have four days. Obviously you have to have ability as well, but it's mostly about how hard you're willing to go to get there."

Danny Hay says New Zealand loses too many talented footballers at a young age. PHILLIP ROLLO/FAIRFAX NZ

TOO MANY TALENTED PLAYERS LOST

If you were to list all the New Zealanders who have received an opportunity at a club in Europe, then returned home having failed to make the grade, you would have enough players to fill several XIs.

While some come back and prosper - Marco Rojas, as an example, looks set to star for Melbourne Victory in the A-League, having struggled for playing time at Stuttgart in Germany - there are many who fade away, especially those who have left and returned before turning 20.

It's a series of events Hay is familiar with, and one he believes can change.

"We've had too many talented players lost to to the game, and it's about how we change that, and I think we change it by having more opportunities like [the Nike Academy], and kids feeling like they're actually being given a chance. They've still got to be prepared to make the sacrifices and work hard and actually take the opportunity when it does present itself, but the fact that we're getting more doors opening is really, really positive."

Even as more doors do open, opportunities will always remain relatively sparse, owing to the sheer reality of where New Zealand lies geographically, which is something Hay readily acknowledges.

"We're a little bit limited at times - it feels a little bit like we're on the moon, because we're so far removed from those world class and top football circles, but you only need to look at how our under-17s performed at the last World Cup, beating Paraguay and pushing Brazil to the last second. I think we showed that we have got young players who are capable of matching it with some of the best talent around the world."

Hay also feels that there is still a general lack of awareness as to just how tough it it is to hold onto a place at a team in Europe, and he says that New Zealanders who find themselves at a dead end there need to follow a simple maxim: "What doesn't kill you makes you stronger."

"You're going to take some real knocks along the way and have some disappointments, but it's all about that mental side of the game, and having that drive to know that one day you're going to make it, and to not give up on your dream. It's about coming back, resetting your goals, maybe spending a bit of time back here, and then going again."

It's also the case, Hay believes, that New Zealand footballers tend to develop later, as a result of not having the same levels of coaching and competition as youngsters that those in elite footballing nations do.

"Look at (former All Whites captain) Ryan Nelsen," he said.

"When did he first go to the Premier League? I think it was when he was 26. It's about keeping things in perspective and not saying that if a player hasn't made it by the time he's 18, then he hasn't made it, because that's false - if you look at the history of New Zealand players, that's definitely not the case."

