Rojas shines on Victory retrurn

All Whites maestro Marco Rojas already appears to be relishing being back in this part of the world, just two weeks after signing on for a return to the A-League.

The 24-year-old Kiwi winger is back with Melbourne Victory, the club he departed in 2013 for a three-year stint in Europe hampered by injury and including three clubs and five different teams.

Those issues, though, looked to be well behind Rojas in his first club game back in southern hemisphere as he scored a goal and set up another in Victory's 3-1 win in a pre-season friendly against Sydney FC in Melbourne on Wednesday.

The former Wellington Phoenix player and 2012 winner of the Johnny Warren Medal as A-League player of the year impressed in a lively 66-minute display in the behind-closed-doors clash.

Rojas lined up against Sydney in an attacking formation which boasted the talents of Besart Berisha and another Victory old boy who had returned from a period overseas in James Troisi.

It was a deserted stadium where players' voices echoed and coaches' shouts rang out to the farthest side of the pitch.

It's always hard to generate passion in such circumstances, although the fast approaching new A-League season means that there are plenty of reasons for players to impress, and Rojas set out to do just that.

He set up Victory's opening goal after a quarter of an hour with a beautifully threaded cross-field pass which found the opposite winger, Mitch Austin, running into space. Austin went over in the penalty area from a Rhyan Grant challenge and Berisha did the rest from the spot.

Sydney fielded new Brazilian signing Bobo alongside two other new faces in Alex Wilkinson, familiar with this ground from his short stint as a Melbourne City player last season, and Michael Zullo, also part of last season's City side. Veterans Alex Brosque and David Carney fronted up for another season.

It was a younger face in midfielder Brandon O'Neill who brought Sydney level, his drive from the edge of the penalty area beating Lawrence Thomas on his left side.

But Rojas restored Victory's advantage some ten minutes before the interval with his first goal for the club since his return, firing across Sydney goalkeeper Vedran Janjetovic after a pass from Troisi.

Austin got himself on the scoresheet in the 69th minute when he calmly slotted home from a pass by substitute George Howard.

