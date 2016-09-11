New import stars with set-piece strikes

Two free-kicks from Gui Finkler help Wellington Phoenix beat Melbourne City

ROSS GIBLIN/FAIRFAX NZ New Wellington Phoenix signing Gui Finkler looks set to be a key acquisition.

What's this - goals from set-pieces?

Wellington Phoenix fans might be allowed to get excited about the upcoming A-League football season after Brazilian import Gui Finkler netted twice from free-kicks in his side's 4-1 'friendly' win over Melbourne City in Townsville on Sunday.

The Nix have been notoriously unproductive from attacking dead-ball situations for the majority of the franchise's history. So two quality efforts, combined with two goals from Roy Krishna, will have whetted the fans' appetite.

GETTY IMAGES Roy Krishna also scored twice for the Phoenix against Melbourne City in Townsville.

Marquee signing Tim Cahill, the former Everton star, put City in front after 15 minutes but that was as good as it got for Melbourne.

READ MORE: Birkenhead claim Chatham Cup

Four minutes later, Kosta Barbarouses - another attacking player nabbed from the Melbourne Victory by Phoenix coach Ernie Merrick along with Finkler - set up Fijian striker Krishna for the equaliser.

Finkler gave Wellington a 2-1 lead when he netted from a free-kick after 40 minutes and Krishna increased the advantage just before halftime after controlling a long ball, turning his marker and shooting past City goalkeeper Thomas Sorensen, the former Danish national team's custodian and English Premier League veteran.

Finkler scored his second set-piece goal just before 60 minutes for the Phoenix, who have been training in Townsville as part of their pre-season preparation and will next play the Central Coast Mariners on Saturday in Sydney.

- Stuff