Rufer back from the brink

The long road back from a serious injury just got a lot brighter for Wellington Phoenix youngster Alex Rufer.

The 20-year-old midfielder broke the ankle and tibia of his right leg playing for the Phoenix's reserves against Team Wellington in December.

The three-year Phoenix deal he signed with the club in 2013 lapsed in the off-season, so he thought his dream of being a professional footballer might be over.

"It was a pretty sad day. I was lost. So down," Rufer said.

"All I ever wanted was to be a professional footballer and the negative thoughts took over at the start.

"Once I started to feel better my mood improved and I became determined that day wouldn't end my career.

"I was told it would be at least 12 months before I could play again but I made it in 9 months and 5 days."

That determination was rewarded with a new two-year deal on Wednesday.

Phoenix coach Ernie Merrick said he was delighted to have a fit Rufer back.

"The boy has worked really hard to get back to fitness," Merrick said.

"It was a horrendous leg break, but Alex was still tough enough to hop off the pitch and receive a yellow card on the way off.

"He has been conscientious with his rehab programme and has been training the house down this pre-season.

"He is good enough now to get some game time so we will use him in the next few matches."

He expected the youngster to push some of the more experienced members of the squad for a starting spot.

"Alex is one of the better up-and-coming talents in this country and he and Matt Ridenton are starting to put pressure on the senior players, as they should be doing.

"A footballer's biggest fear is being out of the game for a long time through injury and not being able to get back. Alex has bounced back and all credit to him."

