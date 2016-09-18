Footballer dies at Napier game

Tragedy at New Zealand Marist tournament as Masters player collapses and dies

Stuff Players at a New Zealand Marist football tournament held a minute's silence in honour of Jeff Partington.

A man collapsed and died from an apparent heart attack after a football game in Napier.

Jeff Partington, 54, was playing for Hastings Hibernian Masters in the annual New Zealand Marist tournament.

The team had just played Wellington team Chernobyls on Saturday when Partington, an early childhood care centre driver, collapsed.

"Jeff said after the game he was getting a bit chesty and wasn't feeling very well," Hibernian Masters spokesman Allan Jack told NZME.

READ MORE:

*Hamish Watson goal earns Wellington Phoenix win

*Bad back sidelines Smith

*Roux fit and raring to go

*NZ power to Oceania U20 title

A doctor, Fire Service officers and paramedics attempted to resuscitate him, but were unsuccessful.

The Hibernian team's next match against Napier Marist was cancelled and declared a draw, but the team did play a later match against Birkenhead Masters in memory of Partington, and won 5-0.

One of his daughters was playing in the Hibernian women's social B team and had seen the emergency unfold, NZME reported.

Tournament organiser Kevin Murphy said yesterday both the Hibernian women's social teams and their two men's teams defaulted their games immediately after the tragedy.

"It was such a tragedy that we had to deal with the situation. We had a minute's silence before the games throughout the park," Murphy said.

Partington was married and had three children.

- Stuff