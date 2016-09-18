Tragedy at New Zealand Marist tournament as Masters player collapses and dies

Players at a New Zealand Marist football tournament held a minute's silence in honour of Jeff Partington.
Stuff

Players at a New Zealand Marist football tournament held a minute's silence in honour of Jeff Partington.

A man collapsed and died from an apparent heart attack after a football game in Napier.

Jeff Partington, 54, was playing for Hastings Hibernian Masters in the annual New Zealand Marist tournament.

The team had just played Wellington team Chernobyls on Saturday when Partington, an early childhood care centre driver, collapsed.

"Jeff said after the game he was getting a bit chesty and wasn't feeling very well," Hibernian Masters spokesman Allan Jack told NZME.

READ MORE:
*Hamish Watson goal earns Wellington Phoenix win 
*Bad back sidelines Smith
*Roux fit and raring to go
*NZ power to Oceania U20 title

 

A doctor, Fire Service officers and paramedics attempted to resuscitate him, but were unsuccessful.

The Hibernian team's next match against Napier Marist was cancelled and declared a draw, but the team did play a later match against Birkenhead Masters in memory of Partington, and won 5-0.

One of his daughters was playing in the Hibernian women's social B team and had seen the emergency unfold, NZME reported.

Tournament organiser Kevin Murphy said yesterday both the Hibernian women's social teams and their two men's teams defaulted their games immediately after the tragedy.

Ad Feedback

"It was such a tragedy that we had to deal with the situation. We had a minute's silence before the games throughout the park," Murphy said.

Partington was married and had three children.

 

 - Stuff

Saved|Saved Stories
Save|Saved Stories
sport headlines

Footballer dies at Napier game

Tiring of Europe's football dynasties

Val's rival had drugs exemption

Tackle that cost the Shield video

Hartley's team wins in Texas

Van Gisbergen second at Sandown video

Waikato draw to keep Shield

Streaker tackled at All Blacks match

Trainers shut stable doors

NPC wrap-up: Week 5

Crayfish on ice for Wallabies video

Winx superior

Cliff slip blocks rugby fans video

La Diosa shortens in Guineas market

ABs ponder changes gallery video

Ad Feedback
special offers