Dad collapsed on the pitch

The death of a 54-year-old man during a football tournament in Napier has reinforced the need for automated external defibrillators (AEDs) in clubs, New Zealand Football says.

Jeff Partington, an early childhood care centre driver, couldn't be resuscitated by a doctor, Fire Service officers and paramedics after he collapsed while playing for the Hastings Hibernian Masters in the annual New Zealand Marist tournament.

NZ Football has launched a programme called Smart Start with the aim of encouraging every club in New Zealand to be equipped with an AED to prevent death from sudden cardiac arrest.

Dr Mark Fulcher, the medical director for NZ Football, said clubs cannot afford not to have an AED in their clubrooms.

"This is such a tragedy and first and foremost our thoughts go out to his wife and three children in their time of loss," Fulcher said.

Partington's death coincided with two young footballers dying in Europe last week.

"We all must learn from this and treat the threat of sudden cardiac arrest as a real priority," Fulcher added. "We know that AEDs save lives and the more clubs that have them, the safer and better our football communities will be."

NZ Football, with the support of ACC SportSmart and F-MARC have launched the Smart Start - AEDs in Clubs Programme which includes resources, educational and policy support.

The objective is so all clubs have an AED that can be accessed by club members, players and spectators.

The launch sees 60 fully funded Smart Start AED units to football clubs a year for 2016, 2017 and 2018.

Clubs that meet and hold the current revised Quality Club Mark standards, along with national league clubs, qualify to receive a fully-funded AED unit and programme in 2016.

Other NZ Football affiliated clubs that don't meet the revised criteria can purchase a discounted and subsidised AED through the initiative.

