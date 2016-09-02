All Whites hire English assistant

All Whites coach Anthony Hudson signs former England player and coach Peter Taylor as assistant.

REUTERS Peter Taylor has vast coaching experience in England and also internationally with Bahrain.

Former England player and coach Peter Taylor is joining the All Whites as Anthony Hudson's assistant.

The 63-year-old takes over from Alex Armstrong who stood down after two years with the team.

Taylor will to help New Zealand try to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Taylor had the honour of handing David Beckham the captain's armband for England for the first time when he was caretaker coach for the England national side for one game in 2000.

Taylor, who played four internationals for England in 1976 and also played more than 100 games for both Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur in England's top flight, will be based in England and assist the New Zealand professionals playing in Europe.

The appointment helps Hudson's abilities to monitor the fitness and form of leading players like skipper Winston Reid, striker Chris Wood, Henry Cameron, Ryan Thomas and Bill Tuiloma as well as assist their international preparation.

The 63-year-old from Essex has vast coaching experience.

He coached Leicester City in the Premiership in 2000- 2001. He took Hull City from League Two to the Championship in a dream three-year run for the club. Taylor was also the Bahrain national coach where he worked with Hudson in 2011-12.

The pair stayed in contact and when the opportunity in Europe presented itself Hudson said it was an easy decision to involve Taylor to help progress the All Whites towards their goal to win on the world stage.

"I have a huge amount of respect for Pete," Hudson said.

"When I worked with him and certainly everyone I know in football that speaks about Pete hold him in the highest regard. He's a good man, he's great to work with, he's got incredible experience and he will add a huge amount to our team."

Taylor has been impressed by the progress made by the All Whites under Hudson and said that working with him was a big part of his decision to join the national team.

"I am very impressed with his work and his thinking," Taylor said.

"So when he phoned me and asked me if I'd like to get involved I was very interested because I just know that things Anthony gets involved with he does right. He's a very serious person and he's very professional so I'm sure I'm going to come along and enjoy it and I just hope I can contribute in a positive way."

Taylor was excited to get back into international football and help out a team that he considers has huge potential.

Hudson believes the help of an experienced set of eyes, particularly in Europe, would help him and the team get to the next level when it comes to performing at the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup and also the intercontinental playoff for the World Cup at the end of next year.

"He will give me another viewpoint on things and also equally he's someone I can really trust," Hudson said.

"He can be overseas and be in contact with the players who of course are the most important people to us. You don't want people the same as you, you want a different viewpoint, you need different experience and you need a different voice."

Taylor will be with the team on the coming tour of the United States where the All Whites face World No 14 Mexico and World No 26 USA.

He believes these two international friendlies will give the team a good benchmark heading into their World Cup qualifying assignment.

- Stuff