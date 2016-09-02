Hudson looking forward

All Whites coach Anthony Hudson says nothing untoward in changing of his assistant

PHOTOSPORT Anthony Hudson had little hesitation in asking veteran English coach Peter Taylor to be his new assistant.

All Whites coach Anthony Hudson is excited to work with his new assistant again and says he has no hard feelings towards his old one.

On Thursday, New Zealand Football announced Alex Armstrong had resigned, with former England player and one-time coach Peter Taylor confirmed as the replacement on Friday.

The departure of Armstrong, assistant to fellow Englishman Hudson in his previous role with the Bahrain national team and a close confidant since joining the All Whites staff in late 2014, was revealed by the national body in a four-line press release.

GETTY IMAGES The resignation of former All Whites assistant coach Alex Armstrong was announced on Thursday.

Despite the very brief nature of the announcement, Hudson said there was nothing untoward in Armstrong's resignation.

Hudson did not want to speak in detail about the situation, "out of respect for Al", but said they had been in "discussions for a while".

"That is what professional sport is like, these things happen all the time.

"It is never easy and never nice, but it's part of the game and Al has done a great job. We sincerely thank him for what he's done and wish him well for the future.

"I will say I've been good friends with him, he's been a big support to me and he's genuinely helped us grow. He's put foundations in place where there was nothing before."

The man looking to capitalise on those foundations as the All Whites attempt to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia over the next 15 months comes with a long and varied CV.

Capped four times for England in 1976 and with more than 100 games for Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace, 63-year-old Taylor has been coaching all over England for three decades and was caretaker coach for the national team for one game in 2000.

He also spent 15 months in charge at Bahrain during 2011 and 2012, the same time Hudson came on board to coach the country's under-23 team.

The two have been in regular contact since and Hudson said it made sense to reach out to Taylor when Armstrong decided to part ways with NZF.

"He's a strong character and an experienced football man.

"I want someone around me who is going not tell me yes all the time and agree with me. I trust him and he's the type of man you want to work with.

"He will be a sounding board and an experienced head I can use."

While looking forward to getting on the training pitch with Taylor when the All Whites head to America next month for two games, before the third stage of World Cup qualifying starts in November, Hudson is most excited about the impact his new assistant can have in the period that follows.

Taylor will remain based in Europe, making it easier to stay in contact with and monitor the fitness and form of leading players such as skipper Winston Reid, striker Chris Wood, Henry Cameron, Ryan Thomas and Bill Tuiloma.

Hudson is heading to Europe before the trip to America, where he hopes to met with Taylor and several players together.

"The role in between tours, it's huge," Hudson said.

"Being so far away from our international players, it is very difficult to have a lot interaction with them.

"We can have Pete getting into the clubs and seeing them, getting to watch training sessions, meeting them for coffee, and also being close with the managers over there. Pete has a lot of contacts that can open doors.

"Leading up to games he can be visiting them, taking the game plan and talking about our opposition. Things that will add more value so when we show up on the tours we are a lot further ahead."

Taylor's first fixtures as part of the 93rd-ranked All Whites set-up will be when they face world No 14 Mexico in Nashville on October 8 and 26th-ranked USA in Washington three days later.

New Zealand then have a two-legged World Cup qualifying tie against New Caledonia, with the home leg locked in for North Harbour Stadium on November 12 and no venue yet confirmed for the away leg on November 15.

- Stuff