Waiheke United celebrate promotion to Northern Regional Football League

Facu Calvo Supporters celebrate as Waiheke United wins Auckland Football Federation Conference Division Cup.

Waiheke is celebrating its senior football team defying all odds with a promotion to a semi-professional league.

Red flags waved and beating drums filled the air as jubilant fans celebrated at the Onetangi Sports Club after Waiheke United defeated rivals Glen Eden 3-1.

The home match in appalling weather conditions, on September 17, saw the team win the Auckland Football Federation Conference Division Cup and achieve a long held dream of promotion to the Northern Regional Football League.

Camila Gonzalez The Waiheke United Fullers Football Team wins Senior Men's Conference.

It is a first for Waiheke Island to be able to field a team in that semi-professional/professional league.



"Waiheke will be the smallest team in the Northern Regional Football League and will be competing against big teams, with big contracts and even bigger sponsors," striker Facu Calvo said.

The team has climbed the football ladder at an unprecedented speed, under unfavourable conditions.

Camila Gonzalez The Waiheke United Fullers Football fans celebrate the team's win.

In four years, it has progressed from Auckland's Conference 7th division to the 3rd division.

But Waiheke's success is threatened by a lack of financial support and the frequent loss of players.

"In the last three weeks, we have lost striker Rodrigo Gutierrez and left-wing Lautaro Gauna as a result of visa limitations," Calvo said.

The team is also unable to train after dusk as the football pitch has no lighting.

This 'Cinderella' story has a fan-base that spans continents.

Waiheke United receives frequent requests to feature in broadcast media in New Zealand, Argentina, Chile and France.

A short documentary about the team was made earlier this year by New Zealand filmmaker Tomas Correas.

An Argentinian production company called Azul Vals Cine has recently started producing a second documentary.

The team comprises players from Australia, Argentina, Chile, England, France, Indonesia, New Zealand and South Africa.

This year, Waiheke United also represented Waiheke in the Chatham Cup - New Zealand's premier knockout tournament.

After its success in the Chatham Cup, the team was listed in the top 30 of New Zealand's football teams.

Waiheke United will play West Auckland on September 24 in the final game of the season at the Onetangi Sports Park.

