Separate EPL stream canned

BeIN Sports cans plans for separate English Premier League streaming service in NZ

REUTERS EPL fans in New Zealand hoping to watch Wayne Rooney and Manchester United this season will not be able to do so via a separate online streaming service.

Fans of the English Premier League in New Zealand will not be able to watch this season's action on a separate online streaming service, according to pay TV company Sky

Rights holders beIN Sports had indicated they would offer the option as an alternative to signing up for their football package as part of a subscription to Sky.

But with the two round of matches in the 2016-17 season already complete, Sky said the separate streaming option had been canned by beIN.

"We have been advised they're not going to launch it independently," communications director Kirsty Way said

"I had two reactions. One I felt a bit disappointed because I'd said so whole-heartedly on the radio two days before [we found out] that it was happening. In hindsight it is to Sky's advantage, but certainly not one we saw coming or planned for."

BeIN Sports had been contacted for comment.

Sky TV subscribers can pay an extra $11.96 a month for the beIN Sports football package, while those customers will also have access to the beIN Sports Connect online streaming service when it is available in New Zealand.

Way said Sky did not have a date when that would happen, but ﻿expected that could be confirmed "any day now", pending an update from beIN.

Held by online sports streaming operator Coliseum Sports over the past three seasons, the EPL rights for New Zealand were won by beIN late last year.

The Dubai-based, Al Jazeera-run company initially attempted to on-sell the rights and although Sky had said the asking price was well beyond what they were prepared to pay, the two eventually struck a deal for the Kiwi pay TV provider to screen the EPL in New Zealand in June.

At that time, Way said Sky would not get any revenue from the football package, with all of the money instead going to beIN.

- Stuff