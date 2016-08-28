Chelsea thump Everton

Chelsea top Premier League with win over Everton, Leicester begin title defence

EDDIE KEOGH/REUTERS Chelsea's Victor Moses celebrates scoring their third goal.

Goals from Eden Hazard, Willian and Victor Moses sent Antonio Conte's Chelsea to the top of the Premier League on Saturday with a 3-0 win over promoted Burnley in a one-sided match at Stamford Bridge.

Belgian Hazard picked up the ball in his own half in the ninth minute and with a burst of speed wrong-footed defenders, cut inside Michael Keane and sent a right foot shot low past a diving keeper Tom Heaton.

Willian's contribution came in the 41st minute after an exchange of passes between Hazard and Spain striker Diego Costa. Costa sent the ball to the Brazilian who sidestepped Stephen Ward and drilled the ball into the net.

Heaton was called into action constantly in the second half as Chelsea peppered the Burnley goal with shots. But he could not keep out Moses, who got on the end of a ball from fellow-substitute Pedro in the dying minutes, ensuring a 100 percent start to the campaign for the London side.

LEICESTER CHASE TITLE DEFENCE

Leicester earned the first win of its Premier League title defense, beating Swansea 2-1 thanks to goals by star striker Jamie Vardy and captain Wes Morgan on Saturday.

It should have been an even bigger win for the champions in a dominant display at a rain-lashed King Power stadium, with English football's player of the year Riyad Mahrez having a 56th-minute penalty saved.

And it wound up being a nervous end for the hosts after Leroy Fer pulled a goal back for Swansea in the 81st.

Vardy put Leicester ahead in typical fashion when he ran onto a lofted pass forward by Danny Drinkwater, nudged the ball forward, and thumped a finish into the net off the post in the 32nd minute. The England striker is off the mark this season after scoring 24 goals in Leicester's surprise run to the title in the 2015-16 campaign.

Morgan smashed home the second goal in the 52nd minute at a corner, after the ball had popped up off centre-back partner Robert Huth's arm as the pair challenged for a high cross.

Aside from Mahrez's failure from the penalty spot, the other negative for Leicester was an injury to goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, sustained as he came out to challenge Swansea striker Fernando Llorente.

Leicester, which won the league at odds of 5,000-1 last season, started its defense of the title with a surprise loss at Hull before drawing 0-0 at home to Arsenal.

This was Claudio Ranieri's 100th win as a Premier League manager, including a spell at Chelsea.

OWN GOAL HANDS EVERTON WIN

Shay Given scored a bizarre own goal as Everton beat Stoke City 1-0 at Goodison Park in an exciting game on Saturday to extend the visitors' wait for a first Premier League win of the season.

Given initially saved Leighton Baines's penalty after Ashley Williams fell under pressure from Phil Bardsley, only for the ball to bounce back off the post and deflect over the line off the goalkeeper's head.

The home side enjoyed the best of a thrilling match and both Romelu Lukaku and Williams could have given Everton the lead during the first half, the latter denied a debut goal by Peter Crouch's goalline clearance.

Stoke responded well to going behind, Marko Arnautovic going closest when his effort rattled the bar in the 58th minute.

ARSENAL WIN AT WATFORD

Alexis Sanchez scored one goal, set up another and also earned a penalty as Arsenal used a dominant first-half display to beat Watford 3-1 for its first win of the Premier League season on Saturday.

The Chile forward was brought down by Younes Kaboul's elbow, giving Santi Cazorla the opportunity to slot a penalty kick down the middle to put Arsenal ahead in the 9th minute.

Sanchez made it 2-0 in the 40th in slightly fortuitous circumstances. Meeting Theo Walcott's low cross from the right, Sanchez fell over while applying the finish but still managed to get the ball past Watford goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes and over the line before it could be cleared.

Mesut Ozil then made a late run into the box and headed in Sanchez's pinpoint cross from the left, giving Arsenal a 3-0 lead in first-half injury time.

Roberto Pereyra, recently bought from Juventus as Watford's record signing, came off the bench at halftime for his debut and reduced the deficit in the 57th with a powerful shot from a rebound.

The win will be a relief to Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, who has come under renewed fire at the start of this season after his team failed to win either of its first games. A failure to sign any marquee players this transfer window has also infuriated some disillusioned fans, although Arsenal is on the brink of competing the signings of two players _ Germany defender Shkodran Mustafi and Spanish striker Lucas Perez _ before the window shuts on Wednesday.

Arsenal started the season by losing 4-3 at home to Liverpool, then drew 0-0 at Leicester.

The team's attack looked more potent with the return of Ozil, who was given extra time off following the European Championship.

TOTTENHAM EQUALISE WITH LIVERPOOL

Liverpool drew 1-1 with Tottenham in its third straight away game to open the Premier League season after conceding a second-half equaliser by Danny Rose on Saturday.

James Milner capped a dominant first-half display by Liverpool by converting a 43rd-minute penalty after Roberto Firmino was tripped by Erik Lamela.

Rose preserved Spurs' unbeaten start to the season by scoring from one of his team's rare sights on goal, striking a slightly mis-hit shot inside the near post in the 72nd after Lamela flicked on Eric Dier's right-wing cross.

Tottenham has five points from three games, one more point than a Liverpool side that has played all of its matches away from Anfield while the club completes the rebuilding of the Main Stand.

Liverpool hosts Leicester at Anfield on Sept. 10.

"It seems a long time since we've been there, it was a tough start as well," Milner said, referring to games against Arsenal, Burnley and Spurs. "Three points from four games - we probably could have had more."

Both Tottenham and Liverpool have been tipped to challenge for the top four this season, but Spurs aren't yet showing the kind of form that almost took them to the title last season.

Tottenham's winless run against Liverpool extended to eight league games - dating back to 2012 - and they couldn't handle the pace and energy of the visitors' sprightly forward line in a frenetic, entertaining first half at White Hart Lane.

Sadio Mane was a constant menace, bringing three last-ditch tackles on him from Tottenham goalkeeper Michel Vorm in the "sweeper-keeper" role and having a goal disallowed near the hour mark for a narrow offside, which would have made it 2-0.

Firmino - a midfielder playing up front - also found pockets of space and from one situation he got in front of Lamela, who clipped the Brazilian's heel and gave away a penalty.

Milner sent Vorm the wrong way from the spot.

By that time, Tottenham right back Kyle Walker had been substituted because he was feeling unwell, forcing a reshuffle with Dier going from centre midfield into defense, and Liverpool deserved its halftime lead.

Liverpool started the second half better, too, with Premier League debutant Joel Matip glancing a header against the crossbar from a corner, only for Spurs to equalise against the run of play.

Rose didn't hit his shot cleanly but it crept inside the post, leaving Liverpool without a clean sheet so far this season.

"Liverpool are a team who want to play and win titles," Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino said. "I think we are in the same way and it was a fair result."

