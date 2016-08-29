Footballer rescues crushed fan

Manchester United's Marouane Fellaini rescues crushed fan during Hull match

LEE SMITH/REUTERS Manchester United's Marouane Fellaini was the real hero of his side's clash with Hull.

With his injury-time goal, Marcus Rashford was the match-winner for Manchester United at Hull in the Premier League.

For one United supporter, the star of Saturday's game might just have been Marouane Fellaini.

Britain's Sunday newspapers showed pictures of Fellaini coming to the aid of a female United fan caught up in a crush as supporters spilled forward in the stand housing the away fans, with some falling over the advertising hoardings surrounding the field.

Brilliant from Fellaini this, as the team celebrated yesterday at Hull he saved a fan getting crushed 👏🏼 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/aXdDMNsC8r — The Away Fans (@theawayfans) August 28, 2016

The Belgium midfielder can be seen pointing at the fan and then helping her while most of the other United players were celebrating with Rashford.

LEE SMITH/REUTERS As other spectators celebrated, Marouane Fellaini helped a fan caught in the crush.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries from that incident.

However, another fan reportedly broke their leg while celebrating inside the stadium.

A Manchester United fan broke his leg celebrating their winner at Hull yesterday. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/LKfrnBcUXI — The Away Fans (@theawayfans) August 28, 2016

United won the match 1-0, for a third straight victory under coach Jose Mourinho.

- AP