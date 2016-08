He somersaults, he shoots, he scores

FAIRFAX An American high school student somersaults over the goal keeper to score.

An American high school student has scored one of the craziest football goals ever, somersaulting headlong over the goal keeper to score.

Columbine striker Dylan Prichett-Ettner ran onto a long kick and lurched into an impromptu somersault over the opposition goalkeeper.

Dylan Prichett-Ettner takes to the air in an amazing display of acrobatics.

Incredibly, he then coolly tapped in the most remarkable of goals.

But there the fairytale ended - the linesman had his flag up for offside.

