EPL outlay tops $2 billion

Premier League clubs outlay more than $2 billion in transfer window

MICHAEL STEELE/GETTY IMAGES Manchester United broke the world record when they signed France midfielder Paul Pogba from Juventus for a fee of £89 million (NZ$162.4 million).

Records tumbled in the transfer window as Premier League spending totalled £1.165 billion (NZ$2.1 billion), financial analyst Deloitte's Sports Business Group said on Thursday (Friday NZ Time).

The outlay represents a 34 percent rise on the previous highest in all windows of £870 million (NZ$1.6 billion) set 12 months ago and means the overall spend by clubs in 2016-17 already represents a record for a single Premier League season.

"This is the fourth consecutive year the summer transfer spending record ... has been broken," said Business Group partner Dan Jones in a statement.

"At the start of the 2013-14 season the summer transfer spending record stood at £500 million (NZ$912.4 million) and the fact this record has more than doubled since then is a clear indicator of the financial growth of the league."

READ MORE:

* Luiz back at Chelsea as EPL break £1 billion mark

* Joe Hart joins Torino on loan from Manchester City

* BEin Sports cans plan for EPL streaming service

Manchester United broke the world record when they re-signed France midfielder Paul Pogba from Juventus for a fee of £89 million (NZ$162.4 million), eclipsing the previous highest of €100 million (NZ$153.6 million) paid by Real Madrid for Gareth Bale in 2013.

Manchester City were one of 13 Premier League clubs who surpassed their own transfer records when they paid £47.5 million (NZ$86.7 million) to sign Everton defender John Stones.

"For those clubs traditionally at the upper end of the table who have been investing most significantly, their commercial revenue growth has also been a critical enabler of the increases in spending," Jones said.

Champions Leicester City's €30 million (NZ$46.1 million) swoop for striker Islam Slimani from Sporting Lisbon was one of the biggest moves on a hectic deadline day on Wednesday (Thursday NZT).

"We also saw a record level of Premier League summer deadline day spending this window," said Jones, "with £155 million (NZ$228.8 million) spent in the final 24 hours."

Chelsea also splashed out around £34 million (NZ$62 million) to bring Paris St Germain defender David Luiz back for a second spell at Stamford Bridge and Tottenham Hotspur spent £30 million (NZ$54.7 million) to sign midfielder Moussa Sissoko from Newcastle United.

The combined outlay of the two Manchester clubs made up 42 percent of the league's spending in the window, according to Spreadex.com.

- Reuters