Three matches for Reid elbow

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero gets three-match ban for elbowing Winston Reid

GARETH COPLEY/GETTY IMAGES Sergio Aguero of Manchester City (right) and All Whites defender Winston Reid of West Ham United jostle during their Premier League clash at Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has been banned for three matches after being found guilty of violent conduct, the Football Association said on Friday (Saturday NZ Time).

The Argentine striker elbowed West Ham United defender Winston Reid during Sunday's (Monday NZT) Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, which City won 3-1.

He will be unavailable for the derby at rivals Manchester United on September 10 and will also miss City's Premier League clash with Bournemouth and a League Cup third-round tie against Swansea City.

"Sergio Aguero will serve a three-match suspension with immediate effect after an FA charge of violent conduct against him was found proven," the FA said in a statement on its website.

"The club denied the charge and submitted further that, if it was to be found proven, the standard punishment would be clearly excessive.

"On finding the charge proven at a hearing today (Friday 2 September 2016), an Independent Regulatory Commission went on to reject the club's further claim to decrease the three-match ban."

Aguero has scored in two of City's three league games so far this season, and also grabbed a hat-trick against Steaua Bucharest in a Champions League playoff match on August 16.

He has missed Argentina's World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay on Thursday (Friday NZT) and Venezuela next Tuesday (Wednesday NZT) with a calf muscle injury.

- Reuters