Footballer's defensive slide a crushing failure

This is what you call body on the line. But brave defender's best effort can't stop Miami in North American Soccer League.

A North American footballer's collision with a goalpost will leave most squirming.

The Puerto Rico FC player put everything on the line in a forlorn attempt to prevent a Miami FC goal in the North American Soccer League match in Florida.

His dedication to defence, however, came unstuck when his unsuccessful slide to stop a shot saw his progress brought to an abrupt halt by the goalpost with his legs either side.

