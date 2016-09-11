Spurs shine, Arsenal win late

Scintillating Tottenham Hotspur sink Stoke, Arsenal saved by Cazorla penalty

ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS Son Heung-min (left) scored either time of halftime as Tottenham cruised to a 4-0 victory at Stoke City.

Son Heung-min scored twice and Dele Alli and Harry Kane also found the net as Tottenham Hotspur eased to a 4-0 win at Stoke City on Saturday (Sunday NZ Time) to move up to fourth in the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola and Manchester City got the better of Jose Mourinho and Manchester United in the Manchester derby, winning 2-1 with goals from Kevin de Bruyne and Kelechi Ihaenacho, while Santi Cazorla's 94th-minute penalty rescued sub-par Arsenal 2-1 against Southampton after Laurent Koscielny's overhead kick earlier cancelled out Petr Cech's own goal.

Son was picked out by a fine pass from Christian Eriksen and had a moment to compose himself before beating Shay Given in the 41st minute to open the scoring.

CLIVE ROSE/GETTY IMAGES Santi Cazorla (centre) celebrates with Olivier Giroud (left) and Alex Iwobi after scoring from the penalty spot in the 94th minute for a 2-1 victory.

Tottenham steadily began to rediscover the fluid attacking football that made them such an irresistible offensive threat last season, adding a second in the 56th minute when Son finished powerfully after another fine interchange with Eriksen.

Stoke, who had manager Mark Hughes sent off in the first half after he protested too vociferously against a decision, offered little going forward and remained rooted to the bottom of the table after Alli and Kane completed the rout.

At Emirates Stadium, Cazorla held his nerve after Jose Fonte was penalised for tangling with Olivier Giroud in the box as Arsenal took all three points in a match they had appeared destined to draw.

Southampton took the lead in the 18th minute when Cech touched Dusan Tadic's shot onto the crossbar, only for the ball to ricochet down and bounce over the line off the goalkeeper's head.

Arsenal, who handed debuts to new signings Shkodran Mustafi and Lucas Perez, heaped on the pressure and were rewarded in the 29th minute when Koscielny slammed home a fine overhead kick as Southampton failed to clear their lines from a corner.

Meanwhile, Watford came from two goals down to beat West Ham United 4-2 away in a frantic encounter as the home side fell to their first league defeat at the London Stadium.

West Ham took the lead when Michail Antonio met Dimitri Payet's corner to send a thumping header past Heurelho Gomes in the fifth minute. Antonio then doubled the advantage with his fourth goal of the season in the 33rd minute after heading home another fine delivery.

Watford, however, responded with two goals in quick succession at the end of the first half when Odion Ighalo netted with a low strike that deflected past keeper Adrian off James Collins before Troy Deeney equalised with a chipped effort from a tight angle in stoppage time after a defensive mix-up.

The visitors came out strongly after the break and Etienne Capoue slammed home a volley for his third goal of the season in the 53rd minute, before Jose Holebas wrapped up the points with a long-range effort in the 63rd minute.

Christian Benteke and Wilfried Zaha brought relief to Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew as their goals earned the struggling Londoners their first Premier League win of the season 2-1 at Middlesbrough.

Benteke made the initial repayment on Palace's record £32 million (NZ$58 million) investment as the former Liverpool striker headed home his first goal for the club in the 16th minute from Zaha's cross.

But the joy was short-lived for Palace, who had earned just a point after three games, as Daniel Ayala's first Premier League goal, a header from Stewart Downing's corner, caught Palace keeper Steve Mandanda napping in the 38th minute.

Zaha struck just after the break, overpowering Boro defender George Friend before slotting past Victor Valdes to end the home side's unbeaten start to the league season.

In Bournemouth, striker Callum Wilson pounced in the closing stages of a tight tussle with West Bromwich Albion to give the home side a 1-0 win.

Wilson steered home a cross by Adam Smith as Bournemouth secured three hard-earned points and their first Premier League victory of the season.

The hosts were lucky to stay on level terms, however, after their keeper Artur Boruc kept out a towering Gareth McAuley header.

When it seemed the contest was heading for a goalless stalemate, Wilson stepped up and made no mistake to delight the home crowd at Dean Court.

Robert Snodgrass grabbed a late equaliser to salvage Hull City a 1-1 draw at fellow top flight newcomers Burnley in a lively encounter.

Snodgrass, who bagged a hat-trick in Scotland's 5-1 World Cup qualifying win in Malta, struck a fierce shot from outside the penalty area in stoppage time to leave Hull in the upper half of the standings on seven points from four games.

Belgium midfielder Steven Defour scored his first goal for Burnley with a brilliant long-range strike in the 72nd minute after Abel Hernandez and Tom Huddlestone had gone close for the visitors.

Hernandez and Ahmed Elmohamady missed Hull chances to draw level as the visitors piled on the pressure before Snodgrass silenced the home crowd.

- Reuters