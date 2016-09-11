Liverpool outclass Leicester

Champions Leicester outclassed by vibrant Liverpool

LEE SMITH/REUTERS Liverpool's Roberto Firmino celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal in a 4-1 win over Leicester.

Leicester's post-championship hangover continued as it lost to an impressive Liverpool 4-1 in the English Premier League on Sunday (NZ time).

The Reds dominated for large parts, and took advantage of their early pressure to go 2-0 up half an hour in.

Roberto Firmino scored the first of his pair with a smart finish following a long pass from James Milner. The lead was doubled by Sadio Mane squeezing the ball in following a brilliant backheel assist from Daniel Sturridge.

A bizarre piece of play led to Leicester pulling one back before halftime. Lucas, used as a center back by manager Juergen Klopp, inadvertently passed the ball across his own goal to unmarked Leicester striker Jamie Vardy, who put the gift into the open goal.

This gave Leicester a bit of momentum, but the champion was unable to draw level, and soon found itself further behind.

Adam Lallana scored Liverpool's third, a thunderbolt from close range that gave Kasper Schmeichel no chance in the Leicester goal.

Firmino rounded off Liverpool's fine performance in the 89th, staying calm to slot home after a Schmeichel misjudgment.

Liverpool seems to be finding its feet, and Klopp will hope his team can put its past inconsistency behind it.

CITY WINS MANCHESTER DERBY

It was bad enough for Jose Mourinho that his first Manchester derby ended in defeat.

That the architects of the loss were Pep Guardiola and Kevin De Bruyne might have been even tougher for the Manchester United manager to digest.

In a resumption of the often-feisty rivalry between football's two most coveted coaches, Guardiola got the better of Mourinho as Man City beat Man United 2-1.

City's fourth straight win to open the season was inspired by De Bruyne, a player deemed not good enough and discarded by Mourinho when both were at Chelsea.

De Bruyne scored the opening goal in the 15th minute and played a big role in the second goal in the 36th, sending in a shot that thumped the post and rebounded back to Kelechi Iheanacho to tap in.

"Kevin had an amazing, amazing game," Guardiola said.

With its crisp passing and movement, City delivered a footballing clinic in the first half at Old Trafford to humiliate United and Mourinho, who acknowledged that he couldn't wait for halftime to come. By then, Zlatan Ibrahimovic had reduced the deficit against the run of play, volleying home after City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo -making his debut - dropped a free kick.

United couldn't cap an improved second-half display with an equaliser, leaving Mourinho with just one win over Guardiola in his last 10 attempts, and only three in a total of 17 games against Guardiola's teams.

There was no sign of the bitterness that marked their meetings in Spanish football when in charge of Barcelona and Real Madrid, with Mourinho and Guardiola shaking hands and even sharing a hug before kickoff and at fulltime.

"I didn't come here to see about the rivalry," Guardiola said. "He wants to win, I want to win. He beats me and I beat him in the future. It's as simple as that."

After three straight wins, United dropped its first points of the season. Chelsea is the only team apart from City to have a 100 per cent winning start, and plays its fourth game at Swansea on Monday (NZ time).

CONTRASTING WINS

Arsenal left it late. Tottenham had it easy.

The two north London rivals had contrasting victories, with Arsenal needing an injury-time penalty converted by Santi Cazorla to seal a 2-1 win over Southampton at home.

Spurs eased to a 4-0 win at Stoke, with forward Son Heung-min scoring twice and Harry Kane netting his first goal of the season.

It's early in the season but the top six in the league has a typical look: City, Chelsea, United, Tottenham, Liverpool and Arsenal.

OTHER RESULTS

Watford came from two goals behind to beat West Ham 4-2 at the Olympic Stadium, Bournemouth beat West Bromwich Albion 1-0, Crystal Palace won 2-1 at Middlesbrough, while Burnley and Hull drew 1-1.

- Reuters