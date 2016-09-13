Van Gaal's sacking payout revealed

Manchester United reveals 'compensation' to fire Louis Van Gaal, coaches

REUTERS Manchester United's "compensation" to Louis Van Gaal and coaches totalled $15 million.

Manchester United says it paid £8.4 million pounds (NZ$15 million) in compensation to fire Louis Van Gaal and members of his coaching staff.

The Dutchman was dismissed in May after two years in charge despite winning the FA Cup because United failed to qualify for the lucrative Champions League.

The compensation details were disclosed in United's financial results for 2015-16, which were published Monday.

They also showed the club's revenue soared 30 per cent year-on-year to £515.3 million.

Staff costs climbed 15 per cent to £232.2 million, partly due to Champions League bonuses.

The club, which is now managed by Jose Mourinho, reported a profit of £36.4 million.

- AP