Comfortable 2-1 win for Liverpool over Chelsea in English Premier League

DYLAN MARTINEZ Liverpool's Jordan Henderson celebrates scoring their second goal.

A stunning strike from Jordan Henderson helped Liverpool secure a comfortable 2-1 win at Chelsea that ended the London club's unbeaten start to the season and underlined the growing potential of Juergen Klopp's side.

Liverpool largely dominated the encounter and took a 2-0 lead after Dejan Lovren was left unmarked to steer home the opener and Henderson bent the ball into the top corner from 30 metres to put the visitors in command at halftime.

Chelsea fought back after the break when Diego Costa sidefooted home from close range after 61 minutes but there was little further goalmouth action as Liverpool comfortably held on.

DYLAN MARTINEZ/REUTERS Liverpool's Adam Lallana in action with Chelsea's David Luiz.

The win moved Liverpool level with Chelsea on 10 points after five games and prevented the Londoners from going top of the table.

READ MORE: Luiz back at Chelsea as EPL clubs break the £1 billion barrier

"We played football like hell," said Klopp, whose side have now played Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea away from home in their opening fixtures.

JOHN SIBLEY/REUTERS Chelsea's Eden Hazard in action with Liverpool's Lucas Leiva.

"It was really nice to watch. In the second half it was a bit more difficult. After their goal, we managed it well."

Liverpool were sharper from the start than Antonio Conte's Chelsea, who seemed content to sit deep and invite pressure from the visitors, who happily set up camp in the hosts' half in the opening stages.

Daniel Sturridge threatened after only two minutes, curling a shot from the edge of the area that slipped from keeper Thibaut Courtois's grasp and almost trickled over the line, but it was not long before Liverpool grabbed the lead.

DYLAN MARTINEZ/REUTERS Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp celebrates with Dejan Lovren after the game.

Typical of a sluggish Chelsea performance, Liverpool opened the scoring by catching the hosts napping at the back.

A free kick found its way to Philippe Coutinho and his deep cross found four Liverpool players unmarked at the far post, with Lovren applying a cool side- footed finish past Courtois.

Rather than prompt a Chelsea response, the hosts seemed to retreat further into their shell, making sporadic forays upfield but rarely threatening Liverpool's goal.

Henderson's stunning second arrived after 36 minutes and was a fully deserved reflection of Liverpool's first-half dominance.

Gary Cahill cleared the ball to Henderson 30 metres from goal and he took aim before curling beautifully into the top corner.

- Reuters