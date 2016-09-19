Stoke City made to suffer

Crystal Palace hit four past struggling Stoke City, Southampton pip Swansea

PETER CZIBORRA/REUTERS Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha in action with Stoke City's Glenn Whelan and Joe Allen.

Crystal Palace beat struggling Stoke City 4-1 on Sunday with defenders James Tomkins and Scott Dann both scoring from set pieces in a three-minute first half spell.

James McArthur and Andros Townsend also scored for the Londoners before Marko Arnautovic grabbed a consolation goal for the Premier League's bottom team in the dying seconds.

Tomkins opened the scoring in the ninth minute when he stole in behind Jonathan Walters to toe-poke home Townsend's free kick, and three minutes later Dann made it 2-0 as he headed Jason Puncheon's corner into the back of the net.

McArthur fired the third in the second half, his shot deflecting off Geoff Cameron before flying into the net in the 72nd minute, and Townsend completed the rout by curling a bouncing shot home three minutes later.

Arnautovic netted Stoke's third league goal of the season just before the final whistle but Mark Hughes' side have now lost four straight Premier League games and conceded four goals on three occasions.

FIRST WIN FOR SOUTHAMPTON

Charlie Austin scored his third goal in four days to deliver Southampton's first Premier League win of the season under manager Claude Puel.

After four league games without a victory, the Saints were seeking to avoid their worst start to a season since 2000-01 and got the break on 63 minutes when Austin chested down a deflected cross and fired an unstoppable shot into the top-right corner.

Southampton dominated the game and Shane Long, Nathan Redmond and Cedric all missed good chances to give them an earlier lead.

Austin, who had scored twice against Sparta Prague in the Europa League on Thursday, could have grabbed a second after good work by the influential Dusan Tadic but his shot was well-saved by Lukasz Fabianski.

The win moved Southampton up to 14th place, one ahead of Swansea.

MANCHESTER UNITED SUFFER

New manager Jose Mourinho is swiftly going from "Special One" to "Beaten One" as Manchester United's losing streak continues.

Sunday's 3-1 defeat at Watford was United's third in eight days.

The uncertainty over Wayne Rooney epitomises Mourinho's problems. The striker started off playing a more withdrawn role against Watford, apparently to allow Paul Pogba to forge further forward.

But England's top scorer seldom looked comfortable, mistiming passes and tackles on a frustrating afternoon. After the break he pushed further forward as United chased the equaliser and, when Marcus Rashford delivered it, appeared to have stumbled on a formation that worked until Watford proved otherwise.

Critics suggest that when Mourinho finds his best team it will probably not include both Rooney and Pogba, who like to occupy the same areas.

Although the US$116 million Frenchman hit the crossbar with one fizzing first-half shot, he was largely outshone in midfield by his compatriot Etienne Capoue, who joined Watford in the summer for $108 million less that United lavished on the former Juventus star.

Once again United were undone by individual mistakes, failing to track the build-up that led to Juan Zuniga's goal and then giving away a soft penalty late on.

TOTTENHAM SINK SUNDERLAND

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane pounced on a comical piece of defending to break Sunderland's resistance and secure a deserved 1-0 win that lifted the London side to third in the Premier League standings.

The one sour note for unbeaten Spurs was a late ankle injury for Kane, who was wheeled off on a stretcher having scored the winner in the 59th minute after Papy Djilobodji completely missed the ball as he tried to clear.

Only an inspired performance by Sunderland keeper Jordan Pickford kept the hosts at bay as Tottenham managed 19 first-half goal attempts before the break, including one from Son Heung-min that hit the post.

In the second half, Son hit the side netting and rolled another effort across the goal before Kane struck, pouncing on a Dele Alli knockdown after Djilobodji's mistake.

Spurs continued to press with Eric Lamela twice going close and Vincent Janssen blazing over in added time. Sunderland finished with 10 men after Adnan Januzaj was sent off for a foot-up challenge on Ben Davies, having already been booked.

- Reuters