English Premier League recap: Horrible Hammers, return of the Arsenal

FAIRFAX NZ

More trouble for West Ham and Manchester United, good weekends for other title challengers and Everton becoming the season's surprise package. Jack Price looks back at the weekend's English Premier League action.

MORE PAIN FOR MAN UNITED

Individually, looking at Manchester United's three losses in the last week, they don't seem so bad.

Losing to a rampant Manchester City is no shame. Going down to Dutch team Feyenoord in the Europa League (a competition Jose Mourinho described as "not the competition I want") with a second string team is a bit worse. Even losing 3-1 to Watford for the first time in three decades could be regarded as just a bad day.

Plumb Images Leicester City record signing Islam Slimani scored twice as the champions defeated Burnley 3-0.

However, taken together, and this slump belies a truth Manchester United fans don't want to hear. The team isn't that much better this year. Their problems aren't big, but they are numerous.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 18: Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur scores his sides first goal during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Sunderland at White Hart Lane on September 18, 2016 in London, England.

To sum up Man Utd's woes, the midfield of mega-bucks Paul Pogba and mega-fro Marouane Fellaini were caught by the exact same move twice and conceded two goals.

For the first, Pogba had surged upfield, thinking United has secured possession and Fellaini was playing right on the six yard box, not even attempting to close down Etienne Capoue, who swept home his fourth goal of the season.

Shambolic marking. Pogba and Fellaini have to take blame. Need carrick or Schneiderlin in the team pic.twitter.com/E3t2mTv0IS — MichaelMUFC20 (@MichaelUnited20) September 18, 2016

For the second, both Pogba and Fellaini went to close down Roberto Pereyra, who simply popped the ball between them for Capoue's replacement Juan Camilo Zuniga to slot in the Hornets' winner.

Up front, the ghost of Wayne Rooney continues to haunt. And he's still on the pitch.

The captain has been off his best for a long time now, and he must be making it difficult for Mourinho to select him every week. The sooner new signing Henrikh Mkhitaryan is fully up to speed, the better United will be.

HOPE FOR ARSENAL...AGAIN

It happens every year. After a slow start, Arsenal always pick themselves up and put together a decent streak, which has all their fans forgetting what came before, the failure of last season and all the complaining they were doing during the transfer window.

A third straight win, 4-1 away at a more than competent Hull side, does look good on paper. Bear in mind it also came after a difficult Champions League game against PSG.

Then again, they were playing 10 men for the majority of the game and it was only two goals in the last 10 minutes which made for the flattering scoreline.

Their game against Chelsea next weekend will be the litmus test, and if they pass it, expect the good feeling around the Emirates to last until the new year, before all comes crashing down once more.

HORRIBLE HAMMERS HIT FOR FOUR

Another week, another headed goal for Michail Antonio. That's about the only good thing if you're a West Ham fan right now. His incredible goal-scoring form can't last forever, and it's coinciding with some atrocious defending at the moment. 11 goals conceded in the last three games.

They missed Winston Reid (although it's uncertain why he wasn't in the side) in the 4-2 loss to West Bromwich Albion, but he hardly covered himself in glory when they conspired to lose to Watford last weekend by the same scoreline.

To concede four against Tony Pulis' West Brom though. That's pretty unbelievable. It was even a culture shock for the Baggies assistant coach, Dave Kemp, who said after the game, "we're not used to being 4-0 up!"

One small consolation for West Ham is that Stoke City continue to be just as bad. They also conceded four for the second week running, this time against Crystal Palace, and only managed one in response.

PHOTO OF THE WEEK



"The ball? Haven't seen it." Photo: Getty Images

STAT ATTACK

Gareth Barry has now made 600 Premier League appearances. He is only the third player to do so after Ryan Giggs and Frank Lampard.

Those two are absolute legends, and Barry should be regarded just the same, even if he hasn't had the same level of success or an as exciting highlight reel. He's just one of those ultra dependable players, and all of Aston Villa, Manchester City and now Everton have benefited from his composed midfield play.

600 UP! Congratulations to tireless #PL star Gareth Barry.



Relive his career to date, courtesy of @ToppsMatchAttax pic.twitter.com/Vg5HQiXILC — Premier League (@premierleague) September 17, 2016

Happily, he also got a goal to mark the occasion (his 52nd) in the Toffees 3-1 win against Middlesbrough.

WOOPS OF THE WEEK

Perhaps a slightly contentious one, which some may seen as a foul on the part of striker Alvaro Negredo, but Maarten Stekelenburg literally dropped the ball here.

Coming in confidently enough to claim a cross, the Dutch keeper wasn't strong enough to prevent Negredo knocking the ball from his hands. Straight into the net.

It looks terrible on the telly and his blushes were only spared by a very good Everton performance.



Maarten Stekelenburg drops the ball in a challenge with Alvaro Negredo. Photo: Getty Images

New manager Ronald Koeman has revolutionised the Toffees into a force to be reckoned with, looking organised at the back for the first time since David Moyes' departure and still just as inventive in attack.

Managing to hold onto Romelu Lukaku was their best piece of transfer business and the signing of Idrissa Gueye, a shining light in the darkness that was Aston Villa last season, has brought energy to their midfield.

What they need now is a real test of their credentials, but unfortunately they won't get that until they play Manchester City on October 16. All they can do until then is keep it up.

GOAL OF THE ROUND

Jordan Henderson doesn't score often. But when he does, oh my. His winning goal against Chelsea was no exception.

The Liverpool skipper received the ball after a loose clearance, about 30 yards out. Without hesitation, he sets it with a beautiful first touch and serves up the most delicious of curled, dipped, deep fried finishes into the very top corner of the net.

Top bins. Keeper no chance.

Henderson has had to adjust to a new role has the pivot in Liverpool's midfield and has been criticised for many of his early season performances, particularly in the perplexing loss to Burnley. But he is adapting well, and has completed 388 passes this season, over 30 more than anyone else.

Other notable mentions include the blistering counter-attacking second goal for the all-conquering Manchester City against Bournemouth and Granit Xhaka's thunderbolt against Hull.

