Mexican club football coach sacked twice in a week by same club

MARCOS BRINDICCI Jose Saturnino Cardozo was first sacked on Monday before being reinstated on Tuesday following player pressure. Then the team lost again.

It's bad enough when you lose your job, let alone losing your job twice, in the same week, by the same company.

Coach Jose Saturnino Cardozo was sacked by Mexican football club Chiapas for the second time in a week following his side's 3-0 home defeat by Cruz Azul.

The Paraguayan, who has presided over seven defeats in nine matches of the Apertura championship, had been first sacked on Monday before being reinstated on Tuesday following player pressure.

HENRY ROMERO Sacked twice in a week. It's enough to make anyone see red.

He was relieved from his duties for the second time on Sunday, a day after the loss to Cruz Azul.

José Saturnino Cardozo renuncia a los Jaguares de Chiapas pic.twitter.com/W9GFtdF8WV — EL PRODUCER (@El_Produ) September 18, 2016

"The board of directors and Jose Saturnino Cardozo decided by mutual accord to end their working relationship," Chiapas said in a statement.

"The team thanks the Paraguayan tactician for his professionalism, commitment and dedication."

Chiapas, who are bottom of the standings with four points, had hoped the events earlier in the week would motivate the team to do better.

