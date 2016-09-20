Stoke boss fined for misconduct

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes fined $14,000 by FA for misconduct

PETER CZIBORRA/REUTERS Stoke City manager Mark Hughes has been fined £8000 for an angry reaction to the ref.

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes has been fined £8000 (NZ$14,276) after he accepted a misconduct charge in relation to an incident during their 4-0 Premier League loss to Tottenham Hotspur, the English FA said on Monday.

Hughes was sent to the stands against Spurs on September 10 after leaving his technical area and reacting angrily to the referee's decision to book his striker Marko Arnautovic for diving.

"Mark Hughes has been fined £8000 after he accepted the standard punishment following his FA misconduct charge," the FA said in a statement.

PETER CZIBORRA/REUTERS Stoke City is sitting at the bottom of the Premier League table.

Stoke, who have conceded 14 Premier League goals in five games, are bottom of the table with one point.

Stoke again conceded four goals on Sunday, losing 4-1 to Crystal Palace - their fourth straight Premier League loss.

They host Hull City in the League Cup third round on Wednesday.

