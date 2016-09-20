Plea talks in Fifa bribery case as US trial date set for eight accused of corruption

PHILIPP SCHMIDLI/GETTY IMAGES Seven football officials and a marketing executive face trial in the US.

Several defendants in a wide-ranging corruption case involving football's global governing body Fifa are in talks on possible guilty pleas, a US prosecutor said on Monday.

Assistant US Attorney Evan Norris spoke in a court hearing in Brooklyn federal court after US District Judge Pamela Chen set a November 6, 2017 trial date for seven former football officials and one former marketing executive.

The eight defendants facing the potential trial next year include former Fifa officials and executive committee members Jose Maria Marin of Brazil, Juan Angel Napout of Paraguay, Eduardo Li of Costa Rica, and Julio Rocha of Nicaragua.

Others include Miami-based sports marketing executive Aaron Davidson, Hector Trujillo, a judge from Guatemala and ex-official with its football federation, ex-Cayman Islands football official Costas Takkas, and ex-Venezuelan football official Rafael Esquivel.

All eight have pleaded not guilty, but Norris said "we are in ongoing plea discussions with several of these defendants."

The eight defendants are among the 42 individuals and entities charged so far in a case that has rocked the football world and Zurich-based Fifa.

US prosecutors accuse the defendants of participating in schemes involving more than US$200 million (NZ$273 million) in bribes and kickbacks, both sought and received by football officials for marketing and broadcast rights to tournaments and matches.

To date, 16 people and two sports marketing companies have pleaded guilty.

- Reuters