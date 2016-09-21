Keeper cuffed after 43-0 loss

German goalkeeper Marco Kwiotek arrested after conceding 43 goals in game

German goalkeeper Marco Kwiotek has been arrested by police at football training five days after his side suffered a record-breaking 43-0 defeat.

Kwiotek's SV Volderort team were beaten by local rivals PSV Oberhausen in the lower reaches of German club football.

The score was 35-0 at half time, while at one point SV Volderort was only able to field eight players.

Their opposition felt so bad about the situation that they squared up and took off three of their own players just to even up the numbers.

According to The Sun, before Kwiotek was marched away from the club's base in Bottrop, western Germany he said:

"The result of the last match was hard to take. I don't want to see that happen again."

He has not been seen since and police have refused to comment on why he was taken into custody.

SV Vonderort's trainer Yvonne Liesenfeld commented: "I don't know what is going on with the police."

"First he lets in 43 goals and then he gets taken away by the law."

The club's managing director, Christian Schröer added: "We are in the dark. The police won't tell us what happened and we cannot reach Marco on his mobile.

"Hopefully he will be back for the next game."

