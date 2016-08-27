Ko remains right in hunt

Mid-round birdie blitz keeps Lydia Ko right in the hunt at Canadian Women's Open

World No 1 Lydia Ko is a three-time champion at the Canadian Women's Open.

Lydia Ko remains right in the hunt for a fourth Canadian Women's Open title after a solid second round took her into a five-way tie for fourth.

Tournament winner in 2012, 2013 and 2015, the Kiwi world No 1 shot a three-under 69 to slide one place down the leaderboard in Calgary on Friday (Saturday NZ time).

Ko made five birdies and two bogeys at the Priddis Greens Golf and Country Club, taking her to eight-under alongside South Korea's Mi Jung Hur, Chella Choi, Sei Young Kim and Hyo Joo Kim.

The 19-year-old from Auckland's North Shore reacts to a putt on the sixth green during her second round at the Priddis Greens Golf and Country Club.

Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn, who won three LPGA events on the bounce in May and was crowned British Open champion last month before withdrawing during the third round of the Rio Olympics tournament with a knee injury, held the outright lead at 12-under after a birdie-laden eight-under second round display.

Northern Irelands's Stephanie Meadow and In Gee Chun were tied second at nine-under par.

While Ko was not able to match her five-under opening round, the 19-year-old from Auckland's North Shore still did enough to stay in touch with the overall leaders.

The Olympic Games silver medallist made just one birdie in the first seven holes and although that was cancelled out by a bogey at the par three eighth, she eventually found her range to make a quick jump up the leaderboard.

Ko made four straight birdies at the par four ninth, par four 10th, par three 11th and par five 12th to get to nine-under and just three shots adrift of Jutanugarn.

A second bogey for the day at the par four 14th brought her back into a tie for second, before she closed out the round with four pars.

Somewhat unusually for Ko, it was a slightly wayward day of approach shots which prevented her from getting closer to Jutanugarn.

The Kiwi hit 13 of 14 fairways and needed only 26 putts, but was only able to manage 11 of 18 greens in regulation.

Ko became the youngest winner in LPGA history and the tour's first amateur winner in 43 years when she took out the 2012 Canadian Open at Vancouver Golf Club aged just 15.

She won the event again as an amateur the following year, an impressive five shots ahead of runner-up Karine Icher in Edmonton, before returning to Vancouver in 2015 and lifting the silverware after a playoff with leading US player Stacy Lewis.

