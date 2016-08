Live: Lydia Ko final round at Canadian Pacific Women's Open

GETTY IMAGES Lydia Ko tees off at the 6th in the Canadian Pacific Women's Open at Priddis Greens Golf and Country Club.

Kiwi world No 1 golfer Lydia Ko is on the charge in Calgary at the Priddis Greens Golf and Country Club in her first LPGA tournament back from Rio, chasing victory at the Canadian Pacific Women's Open in Alberta.

- Stuff