Ko's putter cold in Canada

Cold putter sees New Zealand golfer Lydia Ko finish seventh at Canadian Pacific Open

GETTY IMAGES Lydia Ko's work off the tee was good but her short iron play and putting let her down during the final round of the Canadian Pacific Open.

Lydia Ko's putting woes continued as she finished seventh at the Canadian Pacific Women's Open in Calgary.

New Zealand's world No 1 recorded a final round three-under 69 on Monday (NZ time) to finish the tournament at 13-under, 10 shots off the pace of Thailand's runaway leader Ariya Jutanugarn.

Jutanugarn claimed her fifth title of the year, producing a controlled final round of 66 to win by four shots from Korea's Sei Young Kim.

Ko's hopes of mounting a challenge and getting her fourth title at this event looked promising as she slotted three birdies during an encouraging front nine to get within four shots of Jutanugarn.

But she had a disaster on the par five 12th hole where her aggressive second shot got caught in deep rough.

Unable to get enough spin, her third shot flew through to the second cut of rough on the other side of the green and she took three to get down from there.

Ko's putter was as cold as the chilly air hanging over the Priddis Greens Golf and Country Club as her round progressed.

She just couldn't get anything to drop again until a birdie at the 18th.

Ko's wedges into the greens lacked their usual accuracy too.

Her driving off the tee was solid, hitting 12 of 14 fairways. But she made just 12 greens in regulation, negating her chances of applying real pressure to Jutanugarn.

Ko, coming off her silver medal performance at the Rio Olympics, remains in charge of the Race to the CME Globe but Jutanugarn is closing in.

The Thai star is the form player and her turnaround this year is remarkable after missing 10 cuts in 2015.

Ko has the defence of her breakthrough major title at the Evian Championship in France looming on September 15.

- Stuff