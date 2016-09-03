Lydia Ko perched just above cut-line on LPGA Tour after mixed second round effort

GETTY IMAGES Lydia Ko digs her ball out of bunker during an up-and-down second round at the Manulife LPGA Classic in Ontario.

Three birdies in her last six holes is set to prevent Lydia Ko from missing just her second cut as a professional in Ontario, Canada.

The Kiwi world No 1 shot a unusually mixed even-par 72 in the second round of the Manulife LPGA Classic on Friday (Saturday NZ time), putting her two-under overall and one shot above the projected cut-line with a number of players still to reach the clubhouse at the Whistle Bear club in Cambridge.

Starting the day four shots off the pace after a blemish-free two-under first round, Ko notched five birdies, three bogeys and a double bogey to be eight shots back of leading American player Marina Alex.

GETTY IMAGES The 19-year-old Kiwi tracks the progress of her second shot on the 18th hole.

Thailand's PK Kongkraphan was a shot adrift at nine-under, with Korean Mi Hyang Lee another shot back in third. The best placed of Ko's main rivals at the top of the season standings was the red-hot Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand, who was in five-way tie for fifth at six-under.

There was an immediate indication for Ko that her day might be a bumpy one, the 19-year-old starting on the par four 10th hole and making double bogey to drop back to even par.

She quickly grabbed those back with birdies at the par four 11th and par five 12th, but back-to-back bogeys at 17 and 18 had Ko fighting right on the cut-line as she made the turn.

After three straight pars, the cool-headed Kiwi kicked into gear, making a lengthy birdie putt at the par four fourth and following that with a pinpoint tee shot at the par three fifth, knocking in the simple birdie putt to return to two-under.

A third bogey at the par four sixth continued the theme of the round, but Ko held her nerve with a deft chip to make a crucial birdie in closing out her round at the 18th.

The statistics reflected an up-and down performance, the 27 putts she needed largely a reflection of hitting just nine of 14 fairways and only 12 of 18 greens in regulation.

Ko has missed just one cut since she turned professional in 2014, at the Women's PGA Championship in New York in June of last year.

