Ko climbs LPGA leaderboard

New Zealand's Lydia Ko moves up leaderboard in LPGA Classic in Canada

GETTY IMAGES Lydia Ko blasts out of the bunker during the second round of the LPGA Classic in Canada.

World number one Lydia Ko has made a third-round surge at the latest LPGA tour event in Canada.

After barely making the cut on Saturday morning (NZ time), the young Kiwi clambered up the LPGA Classic leaderboard in Ontario on Sunday morning with a stunning eight-under par 64.

Ko finished her third round at 10 under - good enough for a share of seventh spot and now just four back of tournament leader Mi Hyang Lee of South Korea.

Ko, who opened with a two-under 70 and then shot par the following day, had eight birdies and no bogeys in her outstanding 64 for a three-round tally of 10-under 206.

The previous day, Ko required three birdies in her last six holes to prevent her from missing just her second cut as a professional.

Ko has missed just one cut since she turned professional in 2014, at the Women's PGA Championship in New York in June of last year.

Lee shot a third-round 66 to take a one-shot lead into the final round ahead of compatriot Hyo Joo Kim, while Ko's close rival for the world No 1 spot, Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn, is tied for third just two shots back after a third-round 66.

