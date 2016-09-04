New Zealand's Lydia Ko moves up leaderboard in LPGA Classic in Canada

Lydia Ko blasts out of the bunker during the second round of the LPGA Classic in Canada.
GETTY IMAGES

Lydia Ko blasts out of the bunker during the second round of the LPGA Classic in Canada.

World number one Lydia Ko has made a third-round surge at the latest LPGA tour event in Canada.

After barely making the cut on Saturday morning (NZ time), the young Kiwi clambered up the LPGA Classic leaderboard in Ontario on Sunday morning with a stunning eight-under par 64.

Ko finished her third round at 10 under - good enough for a share of seventh spot and now just four back of tournament leader Mi Hyang Lee of South Korea. 

Ko, who opened with a two-under 70 and then shot par the following day, had eight birdies and no bogeys in her outstanding 64 for a three-round tally of 10-under 206.

READ MORE:
* Ko makes the cut - just
Lydia Ko's big challenge
* Jason Day's family in crash

The previous day, Ko required three birdies in her last six holes to prevent her from missing just her second cut as a professional.

Ko has missed just one cut since she turned professional in 2014, at the Women's PGA Championship in New York in June of last year.

Lee shot a third-round 66 to take a one-shot lead into the final round ahead of compatriot Hyo Joo Kim, while Ko's close rival for the world No 1 spot, Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn, is tied for third just two shots back after a third-round 66.

 

Ad Feedback

 - Stuff

Saved|Saved Stories
Save|Saved Stories
sport headlines

Ugly late hit in US college gridiron

Highlad to climb Melbourne heights

Stephen Jones v ABs

Serena sets new Slam mark

Ko climbs LPGA leaderboard

Cooper left frustrated after Taranaki's loss to Tasman

Awesome Rock wins Group II

Relieved Lions eye skills fix

Kiwi makes NFL cut

Dixon grabs pole position

McMeniman makes up for lost time

Bennett helps out in Tour stage win

Kiwis dominant at Burghley

All Blacks bluffing officials

Price is right for Parker

Ad Feedback
special offers