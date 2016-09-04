Ko climbs leaderboard

New Zealand's Lydia Ko races up leaderboard in LPGA Classic in Canada

GETTY IMAGES Lydia Ko blasts out of the bunker during the second round of the LPGA Classic in Canada.

World number one Lydia Ko has made a third-round surge at the latest LPGA tour event in Canada.

After barely making the cut on Saturday morning (NZ time), the young Kiwi raced up the LPGA Classic leaderboard in Ontario on Sunday morning with a stunning eight-under par 68.

That made her the clubhouse leader after the completion of her third round, but with a number of other title contenders only just starting their rounds when Ko finished, she wasn't expected to stay at the top for long.

Ko, who opened with a two-under 70 and then shot par the following day, had eight birdies and no bogeys in her outstanding 64 for a three-round tally of 10-under 206 to be in a share of top spot..

READ MORE:

The previous day, Ko required three birdies in her last six holes to prevent her from missing just her second cut as a professional.

Ko has missed just one cut since she turned professional in 2014, at the Women's PGA Championship in New York in June of last year.

- Stuff