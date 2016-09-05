Lydia Ko closes within sight of another title

Eagle sees Lydia Ko one shot back with four to play in Canada

TODD KOROL/GETTY IMAGES Lydia Ko went through five holes in five under par.

Kiwi world No 1 Lydia Ko has stormed into contention and the LPGA Classic in Canada, an eagle on the par five 12th bringing her within a shot of the lead.

With three holes to play Ko is at 14 under, a shot adrift of co-leaders Caroline Masson of Germany, Australian Minjee Lee, world No 2 Ariya Jutanugarn and Hyo Joo Kim of Korea.

Lee is on the same hole as Ko, Thai Jutanugarn one hole behind, and Kim two holes back.

Norwegian Suzann Petersen is clubhouse leader at 14 under, after dropping a shot on the last hole.

On a packed leaderboard, Ko is tied fifth with Pettersen. Twelve players are within two shots of the lead, as the final group plays the 14th.

At one stage Ko slipped outside the top 20 on a packed leaderboard, then hauled herself back into contention with three consecutive birdies from the eighth hole, then her eagle.

- Stuff