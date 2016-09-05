Kiwis excited to tee off in Oz

Ryan Fox and Danny Lee excited to tee off near New Zealand at the World Cup of Golf

ROSS KINNAIRD/GETTY IMAGES Danny Lee and Ryan Fox will pair up again in Melbourne.

Kiwi golfers Ryan Fox and Danny Lee are headed down under for the upcoming World Cup of Golf, but it's not the tournament they're thinking about - it's getting close to home.

The pair will represent New Zealand for the World Cup event in Melbourne at the end of November.

Lee is based in the United States, and Fox has been competing in tours across Europe.

The pair are looking forward to enjoying a bit of their beloved Kiwi culture during the tournament - at least, the closest to it they've had in a while.

Lee is keen to acquaint himself with a bakery when he heads down under, so he can tuck into some mince and cheese pies, which he can't locate in America.

"Danny's been away from home for a long time now, but he's still 100 per cent Kiwi," Fox said of Lee.

"He said after the Olympics the first thing he wanted to do in Australia was find a bakery for some pies. I guess I'll have to find him one."

O yeah! Can't wait. Will make sure we find some good mince and cheese pies for you!! https://t.co/5VyDO5RYEG — Ryan Fox (@ryanfoxgolfer) August 24, 2016

Fox said the pair of them - who teamed up in Rio last month at the first Olympic golf tournament in 112 years - couldn't wait to play close to New Zealand.

Melbourne's Kingstone Heath golf club is one of his favourite courses in the world, he said - a course he loved during his days as an amateur on the Australian circuit.

He is expecting family and friends, including his father, All Blacks selector Grant Fox, to pop across the Tasman to watch them play.

"I haven't seen family in about six months, so it will be great to see them again," he said.

"They're coming over to support us."

Kiwi No 1 Lee, who's ranked 34th in the world, confirmed Fox, who's ranked 143rd, would partner him at the World Cup last month, after they finished 27th and 39th respectively at the Olympics in Rio.

Q: How good is this team for New Zealand?

A: Sweet as, Mate.#TeamNZL🇳🇿 pic.twitter.com/6xMO4YwydI — World Cup of Golf (@WorldCupGolf) August 25, 2016

The 29-year-old returned to Europe to contest the Rolex Trophy in Switzerland, where he managed a second placed finish that pushed him to second in the leaderboard on the European Challenge Tour.

Fox then missed the cut at the Bridgestone Challenge in England, but he's happy with his game right now.

"I was happy with how I played. I just missed some birdie putts on the greens and I missed the cut by one shot," he said.

"So there are no alarm bells ringing. I'm happy with where I'm at."

He was looking forward to playing with his Olympics partner again.

"We get on well. We had to after spending so much time together in Rio!

"But we give each other plenty of stick all the time, as Kiwis do."

The World Cup event runs from November 24-27, with a 72-hole stroke play format. The first and third days are fourballs, and the second and fourth are alternate shot.

The field is strong, with 28 nations contesting the event. Hosts Australia have world No 1 and 6, Jason Day and Adam Scott, as their pairing, while Rickie Fowler and Jimmy Walker will represent the United States.

- Stuff