Dutchman Joost Luiten wins second KLM Open as Scott Hend stumbles

DEAN MOUHTAROPOULOS/GETTY IMAGES Dutchman Joost Luiten won the KLM Open on home soil.

Joost Luiten of the Netherlands shot a final round 63 Sunday to finish at 19 under and win the KLM Open for the second time in his career.

It was the fifth European Tour victory for Luiten, who also won the 2013 KLM Open.

Luiten shot 10 birdies and two bogies on the final day at The Dutch course, which hosted the tournament for the first time.

DEAN MOUHTAROPOULOS/GETTY IMAGES It was Luiten's second time winning the tournament.

He finished three clear of Bernd Wiesberger of Austria, who shot 6-under to finish second on 16 under.

READ MORE:

* Dustin Johnson seizes control

* Lydia takes on Simone

* Woods to return in October

* Sergio Garcia's putter gaffe

Third-round leader Scott Hend of Australia could not match Luiten's blistering pace and sank to a 2-over 73 that featured two double bogeys to finish tied for fourth.

- AP