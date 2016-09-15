Lydia: Have you seen my baby?

Lydia Ko baby lookalike stars on millions of water bottles as she defends Evian Championship in France

GETTY IMAGES Lydia Ko continues to have fun on and off the golf course with an advertising promotion now taking her back to her baby years.

A baby lookalike of Lydia Ko is being used to promote her defence of the Evian Championship in France this week.

The top level of golf has become a young women's game as 19-year-old Ko has proven, rising to No 1 in the world and dominating virtually all of the statistics.

But this promotion takes things to a new level. The tournament in France was her majors breakthrough last year and organisers are having a bit of fun – with her permission.

Photos of Ko will also be on seven million bottles of Evian water being shipped around the world every day for the next two months.

It's also on posters around the tournament.

"Have you seen my baby?" Ko asked media at her news conference on Thursday (NZ time).

"I've never met her, but I still claim her."

The baby, wearing Ko's golf gear including her New Zealand sponsorship branding, and brandishing a golf club, was computer-generated.

It's part of Evian's Live Young campaign.

Ko was asked if she was as cute as the baby when she was young.

"Unfortunately not," she laughed. "I definitely agree she's cute."

The average age of winners on the LPGA Tour is just 21.5 years old.

- Stuff