Get to know Lydia Ko

Lydia Ko weighs in on who's better between Richie McCaw and Daniel Carter
Richie McCaw or Dan Carter, who's your favourite?
Like many Kiwis, Lydia Ko admits it's a tough choice and takes a moment before she unconvincingly picks Dan Carter.
Ko took part in the Evian Championship's Fast Shot Twitter segment, where she had to choose one or the other on a number of topics.
Ever wondered if Ko prefers Liam Neeson or Christian Bale? Or what she likes better out of piercings or tattoos? Watch above to find out.
Get to know world #1 @LydiaKo better. @StephenCurry30 or @KingJames ? @JordanSpieth or @MickelsonHat ? Check it out! pic.twitter.com/mqPsyCNV6e— Evian Championship (@EvianChamp) September 13, 2016
