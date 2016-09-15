Get to know Lydia Ko

Lydia Ko weighs in on who's better between Richie McCaw and Daniel Carter

Lydia Ko shares her preferences in Evian Championship's Fast Shot Twitter segment

Richie McCaw or Dan Carter, who's your favourite?

Like many Kiwis, Lydia Ko admits it's a tough choice and takes a moment before she unconvincingly picks Dan Carter.

Ko took part in the Evian Championship's Fast Shot Twitter segment, where she had to choose one or the other on a number of topics.

Lydia Ko gave her thoughts on what was better across a number of topics.

Ever wondered if Ko prefers Liam Neeson or Christian Bale? Or what she likes better out of piercings or tattoos? Watch above to find out.

