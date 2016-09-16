Spiranic's golf warm-up antics

Controversial American golfer Paige Spiranic Instagrams her way to attention again

Spiranic has produced a short video that might be better-suited to a fashion show catwalk than a golf course, though it's done in light-hearted fashion as she laughs her way off camera.

Golf's biggest self-promoter is at it again with Paige Spiranac producing a pre-shot routine to rival surfer Anastasia Ashley's twerking and Aussie hurdler Michelle Jenneke's jiggles.

Spiranac has become an internet hit. She's got more than 96,000 Twitter followers and 774,000 Instagram followers and earlier in the year controversially headed world No 1 Lydia Ko for a cover shot on the respected Golf Digest magazine for an article on the game's "futurists".

Golf Digest Paige Sprianic's appearance on the a Golf Digest cover drew criticism and she continues to capture attention away from the championship fairways.

The criticism of Spiranic is that she doesn't have the game to match her profile.

New pre shot routine feels great. #modelorgolfer #fairwayismyrunway #totallynotoversexualizingmyself #THISISAJOKE A video posted by Paige Spiranac (@_paige.renee) on Sep 13, 2016 at 5:02pm PDT

In late May she won a tournament on America's third-level Cactus Tour, her first victory since turning professional after graduating from San Diego State last year.

She has a current world ranking of 1082 with ambitions to play the LPGA Tour.

But she has hit back at critics.

The 23-year-old American told Bunkered magazine: "I've heard a lot of people say that I show a lot of skin or whatever but, for someone my age, I actually think I keep it pretty tame.

"There are a lot of other people out – fitness models and so on – who post pictures of themselves in their underwear. Nothing wrong with that but it's just not something I choose to do.

"When I first turned pro, I think a lot of people thought I was going to be so much better than I was because of my social media profile. They see somebody posting lots of pictures, getting into the public eye, attracting a following and they assume I'm going to be a great player.

"I guess I had the notoriety without the results but golf's a game where you lose more than you win. It's a cliché but it's true. It just doesn't make it any easier to stand in front of a lot of people and have them watch you fail."

