Ko solid but well adrift

Defending champion Lydia Ko off the pace after two rounds of the Evian Championship

Stuart Franklin Lydia Ko plays a shot during the second round of the Evian Championship in Evian-les-Bains, France.

Lydia Ko carded a solid three-under par 68 in the second round but remains well adrift of the lead at the midway point of the year's fifth and final major golf championship.

The Kiwi world No 1 had five birdies and two bogeys in a steady round, as she moved to four-under through 36 holes at the Evian Championship in France.

But Ko, who won on the shores of Lake Geneva in 2015, her breakthrough major title, will need a whole lot to go her way if she's to be in contention in the final round on Monday morning (NZT).

She is a whopping nine shots off the scintillating pace set by former major champion In Gee Chun, of South Korea, who leads at 13-under par.

READ MORE:

* Ko starts slow in her defence of Evian Championship

* Carter or McCaw? Ko decides

* Ko feeling different for latest major

* Lydia Ko's lookalike baby

Chun backed up her opening eight-under 63 with a five-under 66 in the second round to open up a two-shot lead from China's Shanshan Feng (67) and South Korea's Sung Hyun Park (68) at 11-under par.

South Korean So Yeon Ryu is a shot back in fourth at 10-under after her second successive 66.

- Stuff